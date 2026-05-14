Flintoff Set To Take Charge As Sydney Thunder Coach: Report

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff is reportedly set to be named the head coach of Sydney Thunder for the upcoming Big Bash League season.

The Thunder had been searching for a replacement after parting ways with Trevor Bayliss, whose five-year tenure with the franchise ended after an inconsistent run of results.

Bayliss guided the side to the BBL final in the 2024-25 campaign, but the franchise also endured bottom-place finishes in the 2023-24 and 2025-26 seasons.

According to Code Sports, Flintoff has emerged as the preferred candidate for the role and is expected to be officially confirmed by the franchise shortly.

The appointment would mark Flintoff's first major overseas franchise coaching role. The former England star has spent the past year working with the England Lions set-up and was part of the coaching group on the Lions' tour of Australia, which ran alongside the Ashes series.

Flintoff has already gained franchise experience with Northern Superchargers in The Hundred. He oversaw the side for two seasons, from 2024 to 2025, guiding them to fourth and third places, respectively.

He also brings prior experience of playing in Australian domestic T20 cricket. Flintoff represented Brisbane Heat during the 2014-15 BBL season, which ultimately turned out to be the final stretch of his professional playing career. He featured in seven matches for the Heat before bringing the curtain down on a career that made him one of England's most recognisable cricketing figures.

Should the appointment proceed as expected, Flintoff is likely to face an immediate leadership call with veteran opener David Warner, whose position as Thunder captain has come under scrutiny following his recent drink-driving charge, as the former Australian opener is expected to plead guilty when the matter returns to court on June 24.