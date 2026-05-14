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Houthis Warn US Over Strikes on Iran
(MENAFN) Yemen's Houthi movement issued a stark warning Wednesday, threatening that any fresh American assault on Iran would unleash a regional conflagration "whose flames would hit everyone," as fears of a widening Middle East war continue to mount.
The warning was delivered in a formal message from Abdulwahid Abu Ras, acting foreign minister of the Houthi government, addressed directly to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the group's news agency reported.
Abu Ras cautioned that strikes against Iran pose an existential threat to stability well beyond the region's borders, warning of severe knock-on effects for the global economy and international energy markets.
"The continuation of the aggression against Iran will drag the region and the world into a war whose consequences everyone will suffer from," he said.
The Houthi official went further, declaring that attacks on Iran strike at "the entire nation" — and issued a direct call to Islamic countries to unite against what he characterized as a "Zionist plan" targeting the broader region.
Abu Ras nonetheless signaled conditional openness, expressing the group's support for any diplomatic track aimed at reaching a political resolution and halting hostilities against Iran and neighboring nations.
The warning carries operational weight: in late March, the Houthis entered the US-Israeli war on Iran directly, launching waves of missile and drone attacks against Israel in a show of solidarity with Tehran.
The warning was delivered in a formal message from Abdulwahid Abu Ras, acting foreign minister of the Houthi government, addressed directly to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the group's news agency reported.
Abu Ras cautioned that strikes against Iran pose an existential threat to stability well beyond the region's borders, warning of severe knock-on effects for the global economy and international energy markets.
"The continuation of the aggression against Iran will drag the region and the world into a war whose consequences everyone will suffer from," he said.
The Houthi official went further, declaring that attacks on Iran strike at "the entire nation" — and issued a direct call to Islamic countries to unite against what he characterized as a "Zionist plan" targeting the broader region.
Abu Ras nonetheless signaled conditional openness, expressing the group's support for any diplomatic track aimed at reaching a political resolution and halting hostilities against Iran and neighboring nations.
The warning carries operational weight: in late March, the Houthis entered the US-Israeli war on Iran directly, launching waves of missile and drone attacks against Israel in a show of solidarity with Tehran.
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