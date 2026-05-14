Student From Arihant Academy Scores Perfect 100% In SSC Board Exams 2026

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Arihant Academy, a pioneering institution in the training and education field, has proudly announced the phenomenal success of one of its students, Zeel Bhavesh Dholakiya, who has scored a perfect 100% (500/500) in the SSC Board Examinations 2026.

Zeel, a Divine Child School student, has been ranked as one of the five toppers in Mumbai.



Zeel Bhavesh Dholakiya



Commenting on her achievement, Mr. Umesh Pangam, Co-founder & Chairman of Arihant Academy said,“Zeel has been an extremely sincere, disciplined, and focused student throughout her academic journey. The score is certainly impressive, but what I liked the most is her calm and consistent approach to preparation. I am privileged that Arihant Academy has been a part of her journey where we wish her all the best for the future and applaud her for her phenomenal achievement.”



Zeel Bhavesh Dholakia said,“I am also extremely thankful to my teachers and Arihant Academy. Since I had dance classes and performances, there were times when I missed lectures. But the teachers were always very understanding and supportive. They would arrange separate lectures for me so that I would not miss out on studies. That care and support meant a lot to me during my SSC journey.”



Arihant Academy works closely with students through regular mentoring, personalized academic guidance, structured revision planning, and mock tests, while also helping them manage exam stress and build confidence during their preparation journey.



The academy also added that Zeel's success should serve as an inspiration to students all over Maharashtra and it also clarifies the quintessential value of consistent and planned preparation combined with an efficient academic support system which is prevalent at Arihant Academy.



Student Details



Name: Zeel Bhavesh Dholakiya

Score: 500/500 (100%)

School: Divine Child School, Mumbai, Maharashtra Coaching Institute: Arihant Academy



Arihant Academy

Arihant Academy Limited is one of Mumbai's most trusted and established coaching institutions, delivering structured academic excellence for over 27 years. Catering to students from Class 8 to 10 (State Board, ICSE, and CBSE) and offering specialised programs for Class 11 & 12 (Science and Commerce streams), the academy provides a strong academic foundation aligned with board and competitive requirements. The institution offers comprehensive preparation for national and state-level competitive examinations including JEE (Main & Advanced), NEET, MHT-CET, CA, and CS, along with its industry-oriented FinTech Analytics Program conducted in collaboration with NSE Academy. With a robust network of 40+ strategically located centres, a thriving community of 12,000+ students, and a legacy built on result-driven methodologies, Arihant Academy Limited delivers an integrated learning experience. Its structured hybrid model seamlessly blends classroom teaching with academic support tools and performance tracking systems, ensuring consistent progress, clarity of concepts, and measurable outcomes for every student.