Vicky Kaushal Is The New Face Of Reid & Taylor
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Subrata Siddhanta, CEO, Reid & Taylor & Vicky Kaushal
In their latest campaign, Reid & Taylor aims to blend its legacy with the aspirations of today's men, making Vicky Kaushal the perfect fit for the brand. Vicky embodies the qualities of the ' Man on a Mission ' - a man of action, vision, and achievement, which aligns with the ethos of Reid & Taylor.
This partnership marks a new chapter in the brand's legacy, combining the timeless elegance of Reid & Taylor with the contemporary appeal of one of Bollywood's most influential stars. As the brand ambassador, Vicky Kaushal will represent the latest apparel collections, reflecting the brand's commitment to impeccable craftsmanship, luxurious fabrics, and innovative design.
Subrata Siddhanta, CEO, Reid & Taylor said, "We are thrilled to welcome Vicky Kaushal to the Reid & Taylor family. Vicky represents a new generation of style icons who value quality, detail, and a distinct sartorial presence. This partnership is a natural fit for us, and we look forward to creating a memorable moment on-screen.”
Vicky Kaushal, on his association with Reid & Taylor, expressed his excitement, stating, "Reid & Taylor is a brand with immense legacy, and this collaboration reflects the values I hold close which are perseverance, commitment, and excellence. I couldn't be more thrilled to be a part of this journey.”
Reid & Taylor is a leading name in premium men's fashion, renowned for its sophisticated and stylish garments. The brand offers an extensive range of high-quality ready-to-wear collections that cater to the diverse fashion needs of men who value elegance and refinement in their wardrobes.
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