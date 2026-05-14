Genx PV To Set Up Its New Aluminium Frame Manufacturing Facility In Raipur
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Piyush Agarwal, Founder and Managing Director, GenX PV
Piyush Agarwal, Founder and Managing Director, GenX PV said,“With our fully integrated aluminium frame facility and backward integration into junction box manufacturing, GENX PV is not just expanding its capacity but redefining the end-to-end ecosystem for solar panels. Our innovative product portfolio, which includes advanced diodes and precision-engineered components, ensures we are meeting the demands of tomorrow's solar energy landscape. By controlling every aspect from raw materials to finished products, we are delivering unmatched quality and efficiency to our customers.”
About GenX PV
GenX PV India Pvt. Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high-quality PV junction boxes, connectors, and cables, known for being India's first producer of split junction boxes with integrated diodes. Focused on innovation, the company integrates advanced technology and compact designs to enhance solar panel efficiency. With modern equipment and rigorous product testing, GenX PV ensures climate-resilient, certified products compliant with ISO 9001:2015, IEC, TUV, UL, and RoHS standards. Committed to sustainability, GenX PV continually supports renewable energy solutions through its cutting-edge research and development.
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