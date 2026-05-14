Red FM Celebrates 15 Epic Years Of RED Raas In Ahmedabad

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India 93.5 Red FM, India's leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announce the 15th anniversary of its iconic event, Red Raas. The event has been beloved by the city for its extraordinary celebration of garba, culture, community, and spirit. This year, the event will take place from 3rd October 2024 to 12th October 2024 at the Milan Party Plot in Ahmedabad.

Behind the scenes of“Vhalam Hun Kantadi Re” a garba anthem sung by Shirley Setia



Since 2009, Red FM has been hosting the biggest Navratri celebration in Ahmedabad, and this year marks the 15th edition of the event. Event-goers are invited to immerse themselves in the spirit of Navratri with music, dance, and cultural grandeur. Keeping up with the tradition of introducing a garba special song every year, this year Red FM has launched " Vhalam Hun Kantadi Re," an anthem that celebrates the strength, independence, and grace of today's modern woman. Sung by the immensely talented Shirley Setia, the song is an ode to the new-age heroine-a woman who dances through life with confidence, compassion, and a heart full of joy. The music video, shot amidst the beautiful streets of Ahmedabad and set in a 200-year-old heritage haveli, captures the rich culture of Gujarat.

Behind the scenes of“Vhalam Hun Kantadi Re” a garba anthem sung by Shirley Setia



The song has been created by some of the brightest minds in the industry, including Rajat Dholakia, known for his work in Firaaq and Delhi 6, and Saumya Joshi, the writer behind the National Award-winning film Hellaro. Composed by the duo Sumant and Aalap under the mentorship of Mr. Dholakia, "Vhalam Hun Kantadi Re" embodies the spirit of tradition with a modern beat, sure to resonate with today's generation.



Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, COO and Director, of Red FM & Magic FM, said, "Red Raas has been our humble effort to celebrate tradition with a touch of contemporary music and vibes. Last year, we were overwhelmed with immense love for the 14th season of Red Raas, and more importantly, for the song Aave Jo Rasiya, which became an internet favorite during the last Garba season. As we celebrate Navratri, we aim to remind everyone that these nine days are beyond just dancing. It's also about coming together as a community and uplifting each other - something we have strived to establish with Red Raas. On that note, we look forward to hosting you all and making this year exceptional.”



About 93.5 Red FM

Red FM stands out as India's largest radio channel and one of the biggest entertainment networks. We are hyper-local, hyper vocal, and with our brand philosophy and attitude ' Bajaate Raho! ' We are at the core of millennials' hearts. By leveraging our two-decades-old legacy and expertise, we sow the seeds of a 'larger than life experience'. We thrive on the emotional connection with the listeners and audience fashioned through a massive footprint of 69 radio stations nationwide. We create original podcasts, digital shows, and on-ground events, feature independent music, make 360-degree noise, and speak the truth. As the 'station of expression,' Red FM boasts over 663 award-winning campaigns including BEST BRAND, BEST FM STATION, and BEST RJs.