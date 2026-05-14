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U.S. House Demands Trump Pushes Xi for Release of Detainees in China
(MENAFN) In a striking display of rare bipartisan unity, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution Wednesday by a unanimous 414-0 vote, calling on President Donald Trump to demand the release of five individuals held in China — just one day before Trump is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.
The resolution, brought forward by Rep. Chris Smith, arrives with deliberate timing, designed to place the fate of the five detainees squarely on the agenda of Thursday's high-stakes presidential summit in the Chinese capital.
By name, the measure calls on Trump "to prioritize the humanitarian release" of five people described as "unjustly" detained: Pastor Jin Mingri, Pastor Gao Quanfu and his wife Pang Yu, physician Dr. Gulshan Abbas, and prominent Hong Kong media figure Jimmy Lai.
Beyond demanding their freedom, the resolution further urges Trump "to seek verifiable proof of life, access to independent legal counsel, family communication, and medical care for these detainees."
Taking the House floor ahead of the vote, Smith framed the measure in sweeping terms — casting it as not merely a humanitarian obligation, but a direct test of American credibility on the world stage.
The 414-0 margin leaves no political ambiguity: Congress is sending Trump to Beijing with a unified, unambiguous mandate.
The resolution, brought forward by Rep. Chris Smith, arrives with deliberate timing, designed to place the fate of the five detainees squarely on the agenda of Thursday's high-stakes presidential summit in the Chinese capital.
By name, the measure calls on Trump "to prioritize the humanitarian release" of five people described as "unjustly" detained: Pastor Jin Mingri, Pastor Gao Quanfu and his wife Pang Yu, physician Dr. Gulshan Abbas, and prominent Hong Kong media figure Jimmy Lai.
Beyond demanding their freedom, the resolution further urges Trump "to seek verifiable proof of life, access to independent legal counsel, family communication, and medical care for these detainees."
Taking the House floor ahead of the vote, Smith framed the measure in sweeping terms — casting it as not merely a humanitarian obligation, but a direct test of American credibility on the world stage.
The 414-0 margin leaves no political ambiguity: Congress is sending Trump to Beijing with a unified, unambiguous mandate.
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