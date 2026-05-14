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The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) and Oesterreichische Kontrollbank Aktiengesellschaft (OeKB) Sign Framework Reinsurance Agreement to Strengthen Export Credit and Investment Risk Coverage
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 13, 2026/ -- The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) (), a Shariah-based multilateral insurer and member of the Islamic Development Bank Group, and Oesterreichische Kontrollbank Aktiengesellschaft (OeKB), acting as agent of the Republic of Austria under the Export Guarantees Act, are pleased to announce the signing of a Framework Reinsurance Agreement designed to expand capacity and enhance risk-sharing for eligible export credit and investment insurance transactions. The agreement was signed during the 2026 Spring Meeting of the Berne Union, hosted by KazakhExport in Astana from 11 to 14 May 2026.
Under the agreement, ICIEC will provide facultative reinsurance on a case-by-case basis for OeKB-supported insurance facilities. The arrangement will help enhance support for Austrian exporters, lenders, and investors undertaking transactions with counterparties in ICIEC Member States, while contributing to the mobilisation of trade, investment, and development-oriented projects across key markets.
The reinsurance arrangement applies to the principal portion of covered credit exposures, with participation levels to be mutually agreed and documented for each transaction. By combining OeKB’s export credit insurance expertise with ICIEC’s multilateral mandate and deep understanding of risks across its Member States, the agreement will help unlock additional capacity for transactions that support economic connectivity, private sector development, and sustainable growth.
Commenting on the signing, Dr. Khalid Khalafalla, Chief Executive Officer of ICIEC, said:
“Building on the reinsurance agreement signed between ICIEC and OeKB in 2023, this Framework Reinsurance Agreement marks another important step in deepening our institutional cooperation. It provides a practical platform to expand reinsurance capacity, enhance risk-sharing, and support eligible export credit and investment insurance transactions involving Austria and ICIEC Member States. Through this partnership, ICIEC will continue to help mitigate risks, mobilise trade and investment, and support transactions that contribute to sustainable economic growth and development impact across our Member States.”
Gerhard Kinzelberger, Senior Director, International Relations & Country Analysis, said: “Many member countries of ICIEC are dynamically growing, interesting markets for Austrian export companies. We are therefore very pleased about the conclusion of this reinsurance agreement, with which we can support Austrian exporters in OIC member states even better in their projects and investments”
Through this Framework Reinsurance Agreement, ICIEC and OeKB are establishing a stronger platform for cooperation that can support eligible transactions, expand insurance capacity, and contribute to increased trade and investment flows between Austria and ICIEC Member States. The agreement also underscores the role of reinsurance partnerships in enabling risk mitigation, strengthening market confidence, and supporting sustainable economic development.
Under the agreement, ICIEC will provide facultative reinsurance on a case-by-case basis for OeKB-supported insurance facilities. The arrangement will help enhance support for Austrian exporters, lenders, and investors undertaking transactions with counterparties in ICIEC Member States, while contributing to the mobilisation of trade, investment, and development-oriented projects across key markets.
The reinsurance arrangement applies to the principal portion of covered credit exposures, with participation levels to be mutually agreed and documented for each transaction. By combining OeKB’s export credit insurance expertise with ICIEC’s multilateral mandate and deep understanding of risks across its Member States, the agreement will help unlock additional capacity for transactions that support economic connectivity, private sector development, and sustainable growth.
Commenting on the signing, Dr. Khalid Khalafalla, Chief Executive Officer of ICIEC, said:
“Building on the reinsurance agreement signed between ICIEC and OeKB in 2023, this Framework Reinsurance Agreement marks another important step in deepening our institutional cooperation. It provides a practical platform to expand reinsurance capacity, enhance risk-sharing, and support eligible export credit and investment insurance transactions involving Austria and ICIEC Member States. Through this partnership, ICIEC will continue to help mitigate risks, mobilise trade and investment, and support transactions that contribute to sustainable economic growth and development impact across our Member States.”
Gerhard Kinzelberger, Senior Director, International Relations & Country Analysis, said: “Many member countries of ICIEC are dynamically growing, interesting markets for Austrian export companies. We are therefore very pleased about the conclusion of this reinsurance agreement, with which we can support Austrian exporters in OIC member states even better in their projects and investments”
Through this Framework Reinsurance Agreement, ICIEC and OeKB are establishing a stronger platform for cooperation that can support eligible transactions, expand insurance capacity, and contribute to increased trade and investment flows between Austria and ICIEC Member States. The agreement also underscores the role of reinsurance partnerships in enabling risk mitigation, strengthening market confidence, and supporting sustainable economic development.
News.Africa-Wire
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