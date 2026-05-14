Gujarat: 665 Biogas Plants Installed For Tribal Families Based Around Statue Of Unity

MENAFN - IANS) Narmada, May 14 (IANS) Around 1,000 tribal households living in villages surrounding the Statue of Unity in Gujarat are being equipped with biogas plants under a government initiative aimed at promoting household energy self-reliance and reducing dependence on LPG cylinders and firewood, with 665 units already installed as the project enters its final phase.

The scheme was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the National Unity Day Parade held at Ekta Nagar last year, when he stated that biogas plants would be installed in 1,000 tribal households in the areas surrounding the Statue of Unity.

The project is being implemented across 89 villages under 38 gram panchayats in Garudeshwar taluka of Narmada district and is being monitored by the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA).

Officials said the initiative is aligned with broader efforts to promote self-reliance in the energy sector at the household level by enabling the use of organic waste for cooking fuel and agricultural input.

The entire cost of installation is being borne by the government, while beneficiaries are required to contribute labour for digging pits required for setting up the plants.

The installations are reported to be bringing changes in cooking practices and household fuel use in the region.

Ravina Tadvi, a resident of Vaghpura village located around seven kilometres from the Statue of Unity, said the system had removed the uncertainty associated with LPG supply and provided a consistent source of clean fuel.

“Now we do not have to worry about LPG cylinders. The biogas plant provides clean fuel every day and the slurry from the biogas plant has become an excellent alternative to chemical fertilisers in farming. Due to organic fertiliser, crop production has also increased,” she said.

Chandu Tadvi, another local resident, said the initiative had eased the daily burden on women who previously relied on firewood collection and traditional cooking methods.

“Earlier, after working in the fields, they had to travel long distances to collect firewood. Cooking on traditional stoves caused smoke and also damaged their eyes, but now with the use of biogas they are free from smoke and have become self-reliant in cooking gas,” he said.

According to officials, the biogas units also generate slurry that is being used as an organic manure, reducing dependence on chemical fertilisers in agriculture.

With more than 665 plants already installed, the remaining units are expected to be completed as part of the ongoing rollout across the identified villages.