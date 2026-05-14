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Israeli Occupiers Kill Palestinian Teenager in West Bank
(MENAFN) A 16-year-old Palestinian boy was killed Wednesday by Israeli fire during an operation in the central occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian health authorities and local sources.
The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement that Yousef Ali Yousef Kaabneh, 16, was shot dead near the town of Jiljilya, north of Ramallah.
According to reports, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its teams treated a child in critical condition with a chest wound during the same incident, which took place amid an operation in the nearby towns of Sinjil and Jiljilya. It also reported four additional injuries, including two from live fire and two from physical assault.
Witnesses said dozens of armed individuals, accompanied by Israeli forces, carried out attacks on Palestinian homes west of the two towns. Residents reportedly attempted to confront the group, which also stole around 700 sheep along with agricultural equipment, according to local accounts.
The situation in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, has seen a marked escalation in recent months, with increased raids, arrests, shootings and reported use of excessive force, alongside rising attacks on Palestinians and their property.
According to official Palestinian figures, since October 2023 more than 1,100 Palestinians have been killed, around 11,750 injured, and nearly 22,000 detained amid ongoing Israeli military operations and settler-related violence.
The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement that Yousef Ali Yousef Kaabneh, 16, was shot dead near the town of Jiljilya, north of Ramallah.
According to reports, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its teams treated a child in critical condition with a chest wound during the same incident, which took place amid an operation in the nearby towns of Sinjil and Jiljilya. It also reported four additional injuries, including two from live fire and two from physical assault.
Witnesses said dozens of armed individuals, accompanied by Israeli forces, carried out attacks on Palestinian homes west of the two towns. Residents reportedly attempted to confront the group, which also stole around 700 sheep along with agricultural equipment, according to local accounts.
The situation in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, has seen a marked escalation in recent months, with increased raids, arrests, shootings and reported use of excessive force, alongside rising attacks on Palestinians and their property.
According to official Palestinian figures, since October 2023 more than 1,100 Palestinians have been killed, around 11,750 injured, and nearly 22,000 detained amid ongoing Israeli military operations and settler-related violence.
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