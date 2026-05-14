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Medvedev Comments on Sarmat Missile Test, Mocks Western Reaction
(MENAFN) Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev made a sarcastic remark on Tuesday following what Russia described as a successful test launch of its Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile.
In a post on a Russian social media platform, Medvedev said, “I congratulate all of Russia’s Western ‘friends’ on the successful test of the Sarmat strategic missile system. Now you have all become closer to us!”
According to reports, the comments came shortly after Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces commander informed President Vladimir Putin about the completion of the test launch.
Putin praised the system in televised remarks, calling it “the most powerful missile in the world” and claiming its warhead capacity is significantly higher than comparable Western systems.
He also stated that the Sarmat missile has a range exceeding 35,000 kilometers and asserted it is capable of bypassing current and future missile defense systems.
Military officials further indicated that the first operational regiment equipped with the Sarmat system is expected to enter service before the end of the year, according to reports.
In a post on a Russian social media platform, Medvedev said, “I congratulate all of Russia’s Western ‘friends’ on the successful test of the Sarmat strategic missile system. Now you have all become closer to us!”
According to reports, the comments came shortly after Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces commander informed President Vladimir Putin about the completion of the test launch.
Putin praised the system in televised remarks, calling it “the most powerful missile in the world” and claiming its warhead capacity is significantly higher than comparable Western systems.
He also stated that the Sarmat missile has a range exceeding 35,000 kilometers and asserted it is capable of bypassing current and future missile defense systems.
Military officials further indicated that the first operational regiment equipped with the Sarmat system is expected to enter service before the end of the year, according to reports.
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