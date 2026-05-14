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Taiwan Conducts Live-Fire Drill Near China Using US-Made Missiles
(MENAFN) Taiwan carried out a military exercise on Wednesday in which US-made Javelin anti-tank missiles were fired during drills on Kinmen island, located just 10 kilometers from China’s Xiamen city, according to reports.
The exercise formed part of a simulated defense scenario against a possible amphibious assault, with Javelin missiles used to strike mock enemy landing vehicles while tanks, armored units, and drones supported coastal defense operations, Taiwanese broadcaster reported.
The drill comes as US President Donald Trump said he plans to raise the issue of arms sales to Taiwan in upcoming discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a planned state visit to China.
“I’m going to have that discussion with President Xi," Trump told reporters, adding that the Chinese leader would prefer the US not proceed with such sales. "That’s one of the many things I’ll be talking about."
According to reports, a bipartisan group of US senators has also called on the administration to advance a delayed $14 billion arms package for Taiwan, which has been pending for months.
Taiwan’s Kinmen Defense Command described the FGM-148 Javelin system as a key asymmetric defense asset, noting its precision targeting, rapid response capability, and “fire-and-forget” design, with an effective range of roughly 2,500 meters.
The exercise formed part of a simulated defense scenario against a possible amphibious assault, with Javelin missiles used to strike mock enemy landing vehicles while tanks, armored units, and drones supported coastal defense operations, Taiwanese broadcaster reported.
The drill comes as US President Donald Trump said he plans to raise the issue of arms sales to Taiwan in upcoming discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a planned state visit to China.
“I’m going to have that discussion with President Xi," Trump told reporters, adding that the Chinese leader would prefer the US not proceed with such sales. "That’s one of the many things I’ll be talking about."
According to reports, a bipartisan group of US senators has also called on the administration to advance a delayed $14 billion arms package for Taiwan, which has been pending for months.
Taiwan’s Kinmen Defense Command described the FGM-148 Javelin system as a key asymmetric defense asset, noting its precision targeting, rapid response capability, and “fire-and-forget” design, with an effective range of roughly 2,500 meters.
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