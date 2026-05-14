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Greek PM Warns Hormuz Crisis May Drive Energy, Inflation Pressures
(MENAFN) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis warned Wednesday that the ongoing situation around the Strait of Hormuz could lead to rising energy costs and renewed inflationary pressure across global markets.
Speaking at an energy transition event in Athens focused on the Balkans and the Eastern Mediterranean, Mitsotakis said Greece supports a diplomatic resolution to the crisis while maintaining that Iran “cannot have a nuclear weapon,” according to reports.
He stressed that continued disruption in the Strait is already affecting global supply chains.
“Every week that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed adds additional strain to the global supply chain,” he said.
Mitsotakis added that in an interconnected global economy, shocks to oil and fuel transportation inevitably affect all regions.
“We live in an interconnected world. We cannot believe that a significant disruption in the physical supply of oil and oil products is going to leave anyone unaffected,” he said.
He also suggested that Europe may have reduced reliance on fossil fuel infrastructure too quickly, warning that energy realities still require continued attention to traditional energy sources.
“We may think that we’re done with fossil fuels in Europe, but fossil fuels are not done with Europe yet,” he said.
Speaking at an energy transition event in Athens focused on the Balkans and the Eastern Mediterranean, Mitsotakis said Greece supports a diplomatic resolution to the crisis while maintaining that Iran “cannot have a nuclear weapon,” according to reports.
He stressed that continued disruption in the Strait is already affecting global supply chains.
“Every week that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed adds additional strain to the global supply chain,” he said.
Mitsotakis added that in an interconnected global economy, shocks to oil and fuel transportation inevitably affect all regions.
“We live in an interconnected world. We cannot believe that a significant disruption in the physical supply of oil and oil products is going to leave anyone unaffected,” he said.
He also suggested that Europe may have reduced reliance on fossil fuel infrastructure too quickly, warning that energy realities still require continued attention to traditional energy sources.
“We may think that we’re done with fossil fuels in Europe, but fossil fuels are not done with Europe yet,” he said.
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