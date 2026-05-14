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France Confirms Adequate Mask Supplies for Potential Epidemic Wave
(MENAFN) The French government said its national stockpile of protective masks is sufficient to last at least three months in the event of an epidemic, as officials move to reassure the public amid concerns linked to hantavirus, according to reports.
The office of Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu stated that the country’s strategic reserves are “sufficient to protect the country for a minimum of three months in the event of an epidemic wave,” adding that current supplies exceed targets established after the COVID-19 pandemic.
It further noted that additional reserves held by hospitals, private companies, and local authorities could extend the overall availability of protective equipment for several more weeks.
According to reports, officials also highlighted France’s domestic production capacity, estimated at between 2.6 billion and 3.5 billion masks annually, saying this level would be adequate to respond to a health crisis on the scale of COVID-19. They also indicated that output could be increased if necessary.
Authorities emphasized that the statement was intended to reassure the public following concerns related to reported hantavirus cases, while stressing that no outbreak has been confirmed in the country.
The office of Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu stated that the country’s strategic reserves are “sufficient to protect the country for a minimum of three months in the event of an epidemic wave,” adding that current supplies exceed targets established after the COVID-19 pandemic.
It further noted that additional reserves held by hospitals, private companies, and local authorities could extend the overall availability of protective equipment for several more weeks.
According to reports, officials also highlighted France’s domestic production capacity, estimated at between 2.6 billion and 3.5 billion masks annually, saying this level would be adequate to respond to a health crisis on the scale of COVID-19. They also indicated that output could be increased if necessary.
Authorities emphasized that the statement was intended to reassure the public following concerns related to reported hantavirus cases, while stressing that no outbreak has been confirmed in the country.
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