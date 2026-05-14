Air Defense Neutralizes 41 Missiles, 652 Drones In Massive Overnight Attack On Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

Starting from 18:00 on Wednesday, May 13, immediately after a massive daytime drone attack (nearly 800 UAVs), Russian forces continued their assault with a combined strike using attack drones, as well as air- and ground-launched missiles.

The main target of the attack was Kyiv.

One killed, 16 injured in massive overnight attack on Kyiv

In total, Ukrainian radar units tracked and escorted 731 aerial threats, including 56 missiles and 675 UAVs:



3 Kh-47 Kinzhal ballistic missiles launched from the Lipetsk region,

18 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles launched from the Bryansk and Kursk regions,

35 Kh-101 cruise missiles launched from the Vologda region, and 675 strike UAVs including Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, Banderol loitering munitions, and Parodiya decoy drones launched from multiple directions in Russia and occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by Ukrainian aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As of 08:00 on Thursday, May 14, preliminary data indicates that air defense shot down or suppressed 693 targets, including 41 missiles and 652 drones:



29 Kh-101 cruise missiles,

12 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles, and 652 UAVs of various types.

Hits of 15 missiles and 23 attack drones were recorded at 24 locations, with debris from downed UAVs falling at 18 additional sites.

The attack is ongoing, with several new groups of attack drones entering Ukrainian airspace.