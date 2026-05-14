Veteran-Led Psychedelic Fitnesstm Enters Beta As Health-Tech Support For Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy And Whole Care

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- TRUE TO HEALING LLC today announced the beta testing stage of Psychedelic Fitness TM, a veteran-led health-tech platform built to support the psychedelic field, fitness communities, wellness professionals, and broader whole-person care by helping people track what happens between the moments when traditional systems usually go silent.

For many people trying to heal, the hardest part is not the appointment, the session, the workout, or the breakthrough. It is everything that happens afterward - the sleep that changes, the stress that builds, the routine that slips, the journal entry that never gets shared, the recovery signal that gets missed, or the small warning signs that only become obvious weeks later.

Psychedelic Fitness was built for that missing space - the missing middle between intention, treatment, recovery, and real life.

The platform is designed as continuous-care infrastructure: a consent-first, privacy-first way for individuals to track real-life signals across mood, stress, sleep, recovery, fitness, journaling, meditation practices, routines, medications, supplements, and protocol-related data where legal and permitted. Users control what they track, what they share, and which approved professionals can see it.

TRUE TO HEALING is not a psychedelic company. It does not sell psychedelics, provide medical advice, replace clinicians, or facilitate prohibited treatment. Instead, Psychedelic FitnessTM is health-tech infrastructure built to support people, providers, and programs operating in complex healing environments - including the psychedelic field where lawful, ethical, and permitted.

“Psychedelic FitnessTM was born from pain, but built for purpose,” said Clinton R. Diong, Founder, CEO, and President of TRUE TO HEALING LLC and a disabled combat veteran.“I know what it feels like when someone is trying to heal, but the system only sees pieces of their life. This platform is about helping people and their support teams see the full journey - not just the crisis, not just the appointment, and not just the workout.”

The beta arrives during a major national shift in how policymakers, researchers, veterans' advocates, and healthcare leaders are discussing psychedelic-assisted therapy, PTSD, treatment-resistant depression, substance-use disorders, and serious mental illness. As federal agencies, states, research institutions, and care providers evaluate new treatment pathways, TRUE TO HEALING is focused on a practical question: if the psychedelic field is moving toward more research, more oversight, more clinical interest, and more public attention, what infrastructure will help people stay safer, more connected, and more measurable between sessions?

That is where Psychedelic FitnessTM is focused.

The platform is built to help users and approved professionals better understand patterns across daily life. A therapist may need to understand mood and journaling patterns. A trainer may need to understand recovery, workouts, sleep, and consistency. A nutritionist may need visibility into food routines and supplement timing. A clinic or program may need consent-based reporting and engagement data. Psychedelic Fitness is being built to connect those views without taking control away from the individual.

The company is advancing its public beta through NIP Fitness, supported by Jake Prazak, owner of NIP Fitness, Fitness Professional Liaison, and world-record bench press holder. The fitness-centered beta brings the platform into a real-world environment where discipline, recovery, habit consistency, mindset, and performance already matter.

The campaign message is simple: Track the Journey. Not Just the Workout.

Psychedelic FitnessTM is currently available in beta at $10 per month or $100 per year, with annual members saving $20. The company is also in active discussions with additional institutes, retreats, clinics, providers, fitness organizations, and select government-facing entities.

The long-term vision is broader than one field. TRUE TO HEALING is using the psychedelic space as a high-signal proving ground because it demands safety, structure, integration, and continuity. The same infrastructure can support fitness, trauma recovery, behavioral health, integrative wellness, research, and mainstream healthcare environments where people need better support between formal touchpoints.

“Technology should not make healing colder,” Diong added.“It should help people feel seen sooner. It should help professionals understand what is really happening between visits. And it should help families, veterans, athletes, patients, and everyday people build momentum before small problems become emergencies.”

TRUE TO HEALING LLC is registered with the federal government on SAM, has SAM Unique Entity ID VC9CCKMET6F6 & cage code 1Z9Y3, Nevada Business ID NV20253436386, and is applying for SDVOSB status (in the final stage). As a SAM company, TRUE TO HEALING LLC is positioning Psychedelic FitnessTM for future partnership, pilot, grant, and contract opportunities with local, state, and federal government entities, as well as clinics, research organizations, retreat operators, fitness groups, and psychedelic-assisted treatment programs across multiple sectors and states. The company's goal is to support responsible, lawful, evidence-oriented care environments with continuous tracking, consent-based data sharing, safety-aware workflows, and measurable outcomes infrastructure that can help programs better understand what is working, where support is needed, and how individuals can stay connected between sessions, appointments, and real life.

Psychedelic FitnessTM is live on the Apple App Store and Google Play, giving beta users access across major mobile platforms while TRUE TO HEALING continues refining the platform through real-world feedback, professional discovery conversations, and rollout activity.

Born from Pain. Built for Purpose. Always True to Healing.

About TRUE TO HEALING LLC

TRUE TO HEALING LLC is the veteran-led health-tech company behind Psychedelic FitnessTM, a consent-first, privacy-first continuous-care infrastructure platform designed to close the blind spot between appointments, sessions, workouts, and daily life. Psychedelic Fitness helps individuals track real-life signals across mood, stress, sleep, recovery, fitness, journaling, meditation practices, routines, medications, supplements, and protocol-related data where legal and permitted, while giving users control over what information is shared with approved professionals.

The platform does not provide medical advice, does not replace clinicians, and does not sell, supply, or facilitate prohibited substances. TRUE TO HEALING LLC is registered with SAM and is applying for SDVOSB status.