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Turkey Denies Allegations of Political Interference in Somalia
(MENAFN) Türkiye has rejected allegations circulating on social media that its military presence in Somalia is being used to influence domestic political actors, according to an official statement released Wednesday.
The Center for Combating Disinformation, speaking via Türkiye’s NSosyal platform, described the claims as “entirely unfounded.”
It emphasized that Türkiye has long maintained what it called legitimate cooperation with Somalia’s federal authorities in line with international law, aimed at strengthening security, stability, and institutional development in the country.
According to the statement, Türkiye’s military activities and training programs in Somalia are focused on rebuilding the Somali National Army, modernizing security institutions, and enhancing counter-terrorism capabilities.
The statement further stressed that Turkish military personnel have “absolutely no involvement” in Somalia’s electoral process or internal political affairs.
Türkiye also reaffirmed its support for Somalia’s democratic transition, saying it respects the country’s sovereignty and the decisions of its people.
The Center for Combating Disinformation, speaking via Türkiye’s NSosyal platform, described the claims as “entirely unfounded.”
It emphasized that Türkiye has long maintained what it called legitimate cooperation with Somalia’s federal authorities in line with international law, aimed at strengthening security, stability, and institutional development in the country.
According to the statement, Türkiye’s military activities and training programs in Somalia are focused on rebuilding the Somali National Army, modernizing security institutions, and enhancing counter-terrorism capabilities.
The statement further stressed that Turkish military personnel have “absolutely no involvement” in Somalia’s electoral process or internal political affairs.
Türkiye also reaffirmed its support for Somalia’s democratic transition, saying it respects the country’s sovereignty and the decisions of its people.
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