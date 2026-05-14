BJP Slams Siddaramaiah Over Karnataka Hijab Order For Vote Bank Politics

BJP Slams Siddaramaiah Over Karnataka Hijab Order

Andhra Pradesh BJP spokesperson Shaik Baji on Thursday took a swipe at the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, saying that he is trying to create division for "vote bank politics" after the Karnataka government announced the withdrawal of the 2022 uniform order, allowing hijabs and sacred threads and other items of religious nature in schools. Hijabs, sacred threads, rudraksha, shivadhara, and sharavastra are now allowed in the educational institutions along with the prescribed uniform in the State.

"Karnataka withdraws 2022 uniform order, allows hijab, sacred threads in schools. Under the new order, students in government, aided, and private educational institutions, including pre-university colleges, can wear items such as the hijab, sacred thread (janivara), rudraksha, shivadhara, and sharavastra along with the prescribed uniform," he said. "Siddaramaiah has once again fuelled division for vote bank politics. Children will be divided into 'batches', this one is Muslim, this one is Hindu. Schools should be meant only for education," he added. The move, implemented with immediate effect, comes after an April 24 incident in which a student's sacred thread was allegedly cut at a school.

'Rohit Pawar Ready to Join BJP'

Baji further stressed that NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar is prepared to join the BJP along with 22 MLAs and some MLAs from Shiv Sena. "There has been a deviation in the Maharashtra NCP. Rohit Pawar, who is Sharad Pawar ji's grandson, has today prepared to join the BJP along with 22 MLAs. Along with him, some Shiv Sena MLAs are also ready to join the BJP," he said.

BJP's Election Gains

He added that the BJP not only won elections in West Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry but also achieved an indirect victory, emphasising that communists in the country will be wiped out. "Because of this, we say 'One stone brought three fruits.' The BJP threw one stone in the elections, through which West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry came. But indirectly, what did the BJP get? The communists in the country were wiped out. Secondly, people like Stalin, who speak against Sanatana Dharma, will now be sidelined because of Congress's deceitful politics. Thirdly, the NCP is now ready to come with the BJP. This is the result of Congress's wrong policies. Jai Hind," he said. (ANI)

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