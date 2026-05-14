BJP's Sambit Patra Questions Funding For Rahul's 54 Foreign Trips

BJP MP Sambit Patra on Thursday questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the funding of his foreign visits, alleging that the Leader of Opposition had spent nearly Rs 60 crore on 54 overseas trips over the past 22 years. Addressing a press conference, Patra claimed that Rahul Gandhi had undertaken several foreign trips while holding elected office and alleged that details regarding the source of funding for these visits were not public.

"LoP Rahul Gandhi has been in an elected position for nearly 22 years. In these years, he has travelled abroad multiple times. Officially, the declared foreign trips amount to 54. These tours are public, but their funding is not public," Patra said.

He further alleged that three to four people accompanied Rahul Gandhi on each foreign visit and claimed that the total expenditure on these trips amounted to nearly Rs 60 crore. "On each of his foreign trips, about 3-4 people have travelled with him. The total expense of his foreign trips has been Rs 60 crore," the BJP leader alleged.

Patra questions source of funding

Patra questioned how the expenditure on the visits was financed. "We have the details of Rahul Gandhi's income from 2013-14 to 2022-23. In 10 years, Rahul Gandhi's income was Rs 11 crore. With an income of Rs 11 crore, Rahul Gandhi has spent Rs 60 crore," he alleged.

The BJP leader further questioned whether the trips were funded personally, by the government, or by foreign entities. "The question that arises is -- when he travels abroad, is the funding being done by the Government of India or by some foreign agency? If there is foreign funding, then provisions under FCRA apply. If it is personal funding, then it must be declared under income tax laws," Patra said.

Rahul Gandhi's criticism of PM Modi

The remarks came after Rahul Gandhi criticised PM Modi's "seven appeals" where the Prime Minister urged citizens to prioritise work from home, reduce fuel consumption, avoid foreign travel for a year, adopt Swadeshi products, reduce cooking oil consumption, shift to natural farming and curb gold purchases to help the country cope with global economic pressures caused by international conflicts while addressing a gathering in Secunderabad.

Rahul Gandhi termed the appeals as "failures" rather than "sermons." "These aren't sermons -- these are proofs of failure," alleging that after "12 years" of governance, the government was now instructing people "what to buy, what not to buy, where to go, where not to go." Gandhi posted on X.

Reiterating his "Compromised PM" jibe, the Congress MP also claimed that "running the country is no longer within the reach" of the Prime Minister. (ANI)

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