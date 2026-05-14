Tibet Govt-In-Exile Urges Trump, Xi To Address Sino-Tibet Conflict

Tibetan Government-in-Exile Urges Dialogue on Tibet

The Tibetan government-in-exile on Thursday said that the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping should also address the unresolved Tibet issues and the Sino-Tibet conflict.

Speaking to ANI, spokesperson of the Tibetan government in exile, Tenzin Lekshay, said it was important for global leaders to engage responsibly for the future of humanity, while also raising concerns related to Tibet. "It's very important that two world leaders should meet and engage to make a better future for all the world, and they should be responsible also," Lekshay said.

He added that the United States has already adopted several Tibet-related policies that encourage dialogue with China to resolve the long-standing dispute. "But they should also understand that Tibet issue is still unresolved so as for the US they have made lots of policies on Tibet which all talk about engaging with the Chinese to seek dialogue to resolve the Sino-Tibet conflict," he said.

Lekshay further stated that the meeting between Trump and Xi provided an important opportunity for Washington to raise the Tibet issue directly with Beijing. "So it is very important avenue where the US can put up this cause to the Chinese leaders because the Chinese leaders are the one for being suppressing Tibetans' identity, they are the one who have occupied Tibet," he said.

He stressed that discussions on stability, humanity and prosperity should include efforts to address Tibetan concerns. "So it is very important that when they talk about stability, when they talk about humanity and the prosperous future it is very important that Tibet issue should also be resolved and should talk about this at this moment," Lekshay added.

Trump and Xi Hold Bilateral Meeting in Beijing

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump participated in a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing as part of his two-day visit to the country. During the meeting, both leaders engaged in high-level discussions aimed at addressing key issues in US-China relations.

The bilateral meeting took place following an official welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People, where Trump was formally welcomed by Xi, marking the beginning of a closely watched diplomatic meeting between the two leaders.

Trump met his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, for a "high-stakes" bilateral engagement between the two sides amid the ongoing tensions over trade, technology, and regional security issues. Both leaders shared a warm handshake before Trump met members of Xi's cabinet.

Leaders Exchange Warm Remarks

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping began a closely watched bilateral meeting, with Trump hailing Xi as a "great leader" and expressing optimism about future ties between the two countries. Opening the talks, Trump thanked Xi for the reception accorded to him and his delegation, describing it as "an honour like few have ever seen before."

Trump highlighted his long-standing relationship with Xi, saying the two leaders had consistently managed tensions through direct communication."You and I have known each other now for a long time. In fact, the longest relationship of our two countries that any president and president has had," Trump said. "We've had a fantastic relationship. We've gotten along. When there were difficulties, we worked it out. I would call you, and you would call me, and whenever we had a problem, people don't know, whenever we had a problem, we worked it out very quickly," he added.

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for "cooperation" instead of "confrontation" between China and the United States during his bilateral meeting with Trump, noting that the two biggest economies in the world "should be partners, not rivals".

Speaking during the high-level meeting, Xi said the world was undergoing "a transformation not seen in a century" and stressed the importance of stable China-US relations amid global uncertainty. "The whole world is watching our meeting. Currently, a transformation not seen in a century is accelerating across the globe, and the international situation is fluid and turbulent. The world has come to a new crossroads," the Chinese President said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)