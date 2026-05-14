Jaishankar Welcomes Lavrov, Other Ministers For BRICS Meeting In Delhi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday welcomed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at Bharat Mandapam for the BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting, marking a key diplomatic engagement.

The EAM also welcomed other Foreign Ministers and representatives from the member and observer nations to the venue in the national capital ahead of the much-anticipated meeting. Jaishankar first received Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong, who will be representing the country in place of Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is currently in Beijing as US President Donald Trump visits the country. He also welcomed his counterparts from Indonesia, Foreign Minister Sugiono; South Africa, Ronald Lamola; and Ethiopia, Gedion Timothewos Hessebon. The External Affairs Minister also welcomed Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi at the venue for the meeting. Minister of State in the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, was also welcomed by the EAM.

BRICS Meet a Cornerstone of India's Chairship

The meeting is part of India's ongoing engagement with the BRICS grouping, which brings together emerging economies to discuss key issues of global and regional importance, including economic cooperation, multilateral reforms, trade, and development challenges. New Delhi is poised to become a focal point of international relations from May 14 to May 15 as it is set to host the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting. This significant gathering serves as a cornerstone of India's 2026 chairship, highlighting its leadership within the newly enlarged multilateral alliance.

India officially assumed the BRICS Chairmanship on January 1 this year, taking over from Brazil. This marks the fourth time India has held the presidency of the influential bloc, having previously hosted summits in 2012, 2016, and 2021.

Jaishankar Holds Bilateral Meetings

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono in the national capital ahead of the meeting. In a post on X, Jaishankar stated that he received the progress made with his Indonesian counterpart under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries and cooperation within the ASEAN framework. "Glad to welcome FM Sugiono of Indonesia. Reviewed the progress of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and our cooperation with ASEAN," the post read.

On Wednesday, Jaishankar also held a meeting with his counterparts from Russia, Brazil, the Maldives and South Africa. During his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the EAM stated that both leaders had discussions covering various aspects of the India-Russia Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership, including trade and investment, energy and connectivity, and science and technology. Discussion also took place on other global and multilateral issues. (ANI)

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