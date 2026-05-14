Mulayam Singh Yadav's Son Prateek Yadav Passes Away Condolences Pour In

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday expressed sorrow on the demise of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's young son Prateek Yadav, who passed away on Wednesday morning. Speaking with reporters, Brajesh Pathak said, "Respected Prateek Yadav is not among us anymore. I pray to God to grant him a place at his feet and give strength to his family to bear this unbearable pain."

Postmortem Reveals Cause of Death

The step-brother of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and BJP leader Aparna Yadav's husband, Prateek Yadav passed away oin Wednesday at the civil hospital in Lucknow. As per the postmortem conducted at King George's Medical University (KGMU), the cause of death has been attributed to cardiorespiratory collapse resulting from massive pulmonary thromboembolism.

According to the report, six "antemortem" injuries were found on his body, indicating that they were sustained before death. "However, whole heart & pulmonary thromboembolic material preserved in Formalin for histopathological examination and viscera preserved for chemical analysis handed over to the CP concerned," the KGMU report said.

Akhilesh Yadav Expresses Grief

Expressing grief, Akhilesh Yadav described the loss as deeply painful. Speaking with reporters outside Lucknow Civil Hospital, where the mortal remains of his Prateek Yadav are kept in a mortuary, Akhilesh Yadav said, "I have known him since childhood. He is no longer amongst us; it is a matter of great sorrow. Right from his childhood, he was very conscious of his health, his physical well-being, and he aspired to move forward in life and make a meaningful contribution."

Akhilesh Yadav said that he had met his stepbrother two months ago and advised him to take care of his health and to focus on expanding his business. "We will proceed in accordance with the law, whatever legal provisions dictate, and whatever the family members request, we will abide by that. I met him approximately two months ago. Even at that time, I had advised him to take care of his health and to focus on expanding his business. Sometimes losses incurred in business can cause people to become deeply distressed. He is no longer with us; we will pursue whatever legal avenues are available to us," he said.

A Life Away From Politics

Prateek was the son of Sadhna Gupta, the second wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav. Despite being from Uttar Pradesh's most prominent political family, he largely stayed away from politics and focused on business and fitness ventures in Lucknow. (ANI)

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