Trisha Krishnan Shuts Down Politics Buzz After Viral 'CM' Video Resurfaces

Actor Trisha Krishnan has firmly shut down renewed speculation about her entering politics after an old interview clip from 2004 resurfaced online and triggered widespread discussion on social media.

The viral video showed a young Trisha jokingly saying she wanted to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu someday and asking viewers to“wait and see.” The clip quickly gained traction online, especially amid the growing political buzz surrounding actor-politician Vijay and his party activities in Tamil Nadu.

However, Trisha has now made it clear that she has no plans to step into politics.

According to reports, the actor recently issued a strong legal statement through her counsel after“distasteful” remarks made by a political figure attempted to connect her to Vijay's political journey. In the statement, Trisha clarified that she is not affiliated with any political party and does not intend to join politics in the future.

She also stressed that she wishes to be recognised solely for her contribution to cinema and not for political speculation.

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“I wish to be defined only by my craft and the goodwill I have earned through years of hard work,” the statement reportedly said, while warning against defamatory remarks and misleading narratives.

The controversy gained momentum after online discussions linked the resurfaced video to current political developments in Tamil Nadu. Several users on social media began speculating whether Trisha could eventually enter public life, especially as more actors in South India transition into politics.

This is not the first time such rumours have surfaced. In January 2025, Trisha's mother, Uma Krishnan, had also publicly dismissed reports suggesting her daughter was planning a political entry. Calling the claims“baseless,” she reiterated that Trisha remained fully focused on her film career and had no intention of leaving cinema for politics.

Despite the recurring rumours, Trisha has consistently maintained a neutral public stance and avoided political affiliations throughout her career.

The actor, one of South India's biggest stars, continues to focus on her film projects while keeping distance from the political spotlight, even as social media speculation around celebrities and politics continues to intensify.

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