Mera Lyari Vs Dhurandhar: Pakistan Film Flops? Sells Just 22 Tickets

There was a lot of noise in the Pakistani film industry about their new movie, 'Mera Lyari'. They were claiming it would be a solid answer to Bollywood star Ranveer Singh's blockbuster, 'Dhurandhar'. But the numbers that came out after its release are shocking, to say the least. It's like the move backfired completely. Reports say the film got zero response from the audience, and its condition was terrible from day one. In fact, it was so bad that many theatres pulled it down on the very first day.

'Mera Lyari' Became a Joke, Not an Answer to 'Dhurandhar'

'Mera Lyari' released in Pakistani theatres on May 8, 2026. From the start, the buzz in Pakistan was that this film was their 'reply' to 'Dhurandhar'. But its box office performance was the complete opposite of what they expected. According to Pakistani media, the film sold only 22 tickets on its first day. People are even saying that seeing this disappointing performance, many cinemas removed the film on day one itself. Meanwhile, the movie is being endlessly trolled on social media.

Story of Lyari's Girls Fails to Win Hearts

The film's story is said to be based on the struggles of girls in Lyari. It shows how these girls fight against old-school thinking to make a name for themselves in society. However, this story completely failed to win over the audience. Reports say that while 'Dhurandhar' was banned in Pakistan, its pirated version was widely watched. It was after this controversy that talks of making films like 'Mera Lyari' apparently began, to showcase local stories.

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'Mera Lyari' Star Cast and Crew

Abu Aliha directed 'Mera Lyari'. The film stars actors like Ayesha Omar, Dananeer Mobeen, Samiya Mumtaz, and Trinette Lucas. The movie even had the backing of the Sindh government in Pakistan, which openly promoted it. But despite all these efforts, the film faced major embarrassment and turned out to be a disaster on its very first day.