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EU Proposes Single-Ticket System to Simplify Cross-Border Rail Travel
(MENAFN) The European Commission on Wednesday unveiled plans to make rail travel across Europe easier by introducing a “one journey, one ticket” system aimed at simplifying booking processes for passengers traveling across multiple countries and operators.
In a statement, the Commission said the proposal is designed to streamline the planning and purchase of regional, long-distance, and cross-border rail trips, particularly those involving several different railway companies.
It highlighted existing challenges faced by travelers, including difficulties comparing available routes, complications in combining services from different operators, and the inconvenience of booking multi-leg journeys requiring separate tickets.
“To create a smoother travel experience for passengers and advance the EU's climate objectives, the Commission proposes measures enabling single-ticket bookings across multiple rail operators, making the rail market more transparent and accessible,” the statement noted.
Under the plan, passengers would be able to purchase combined services from different rail providers through a single ticket and complete the transaction in one step, whether via an independent booking platform, a chosen ticketing service, or directly through a rail operator.
In a statement, the Commission said the proposal is designed to streamline the planning and purchase of regional, long-distance, and cross-border rail trips, particularly those involving several different railway companies.
It highlighted existing challenges faced by travelers, including difficulties comparing available routes, complications in combining services from different operators, and the inconvenience of booking multi-leg journeys requiring separate tickets.
“To create a smoother travel experience for passengers and advance the EU's climate objectives, the Commission proposes measures enabling single-ticket bookings across multiple rail operators, making the rail market more transparent and accessible,” the statement noted.
Under the plan, passengers would be able to purchase combined services from different rail providers through a single ticket and complete the transaction in one step, whether via an independent booking platform, a chosen ticketing service, or directly through a rail operator.
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