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Mexico Opens Probe Into Chihuahua Authorities
(MENAFN) Mexico launched a sweeping national security investigation Wednesday into officials from the state government of Chihuahua, following revelations that CIA operatives had been conducting unauthorized activities on Mexican soil — potentially in secret coordination with local authorities.
The inquiry was triggered by the deaths of two US citizens in Chihuahua, in northwestern Mexico, which subsequently exposed what authorities described as a clandestine alliance between the state government and foreign intelligence agencies — a direct violation of federal law, given that no authorization from the central government had ever been granted.
Mexico's Attorney General's Office confirmed it had formally opened the investigation to determine whether Chihuahua's state government had encroached upon federal jurisdiction and whether it had persistently operated outside the constitutional boundaries governing federal powers. The Mexican Constitution explicitly forbids state authorities from engaging with foreign governments in security matters and imposes severe penalties on foreign agents who conduct investigative or security operations without federal clearance.
While the Attorney General's Office noted that a prior round of interviews had concluded "satisfactorily," seven officials failed to appear for questioning — a significant gap that, alongside the involvement of other state figures deemed relevant to the probe, kept the investigation far from closed.
The chain of events began on April 19, when the government of Chihuahua — administered by the National Action Party (PAN), the country's second-largest political force and principal opposition to the ruling Morena party — disclosed that two US nationals had died near the site where a clandestine drug laboratory had been dismantled. Chihuahua prosecutors initially denied that the men were intelligence officers or that they had played any role in the anti-drug raid. US reports later contradicted that account, confirming the two deceased were in fact CIA agents.
Federal authorities also raised serious concerns about how evidence from the clandestine laboratory had been handled, stating that they "did not receive a proper chain of custody from local authorities, nor had the area been secured, nor were the evidence or substances found available."
"This irregularity was recorded in the federal case file, and the corresponding securing procedures were carried out after preparing an official report detailing various anomalies," the Attorney General's Office said in its statement.
The inquiry was triggered by the deaths of two US citizens in Chihuahua, in northwestern Mexico, which subsequently exposed what authorities described as a clandestine alliance between the state government and foreign intelligence agencies — a direct violation of federal law, given that no authorization from the central government had ever been granted.
Mexico's Attorney General's Office confirmed it had formally opened the investigation to determine whether Chihuahua's state government had encroached upon federal jurisdiction and whether it had persistently operated outside the constitutional boundaries governing federal powers. The Mexican Constitution explicitly forbids state authorities from engaging with foreign governments in security matters and imposes severe penalties on foreign agents who conduct investigative or security operations without federal clearance.
While the Attorney General's Office noted that a prior round of interviews had concluded "satisfactorily," seven officials failed to appear for questioning — a significant gap that, alongside the involvement of other state figures deemed relevant to the probe, kept the investigation far from closed.
The chain of events began on April 19, when the government of Chihuahua — administered by the National Action Party (PAN), the country's second-largest political force and principal opposition to the ruling Morena party — disclosed that two US nationals had died near the site where a clandestine drug laboratory had been dismantled. Chihuahua prosecutors initially denied that the men were intelligence officers or that they had played any role in the anti-drug raid. US reports later contradicted that account, confirming the two deceased were in fact CIA agents.
Federal authorities also raised serious concerns about how evidence from the clandestine laboratory had been handled, stating that they "did not receive a proper chain of custody from local authorities, nor had the area been secured, nor were the evidence or substances found available."
"This irregularity was recorded in the federal case file, and the corresponding securing procedures were carried out after preparing an official report detailing various anomalies," the Attorney General's Office said in its statement.
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