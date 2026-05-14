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EU Launches Global Health Initiative to Boost Pandemic Preparedness
(MENAFN) The European Commission on Wednesday announced a new Global Health Resilience Initiative designed to improve international readiness for future pandemics and strengthen the stability of global supply chains for essential medical products.
According to a statement, the initiative seeks to enhance prevention, preparedness and response systems across the European Union while also reducing weaknesses in global health infrastructure.
A key focus of the plan is improving worldwide coordination in dealing with epidemics and other cross-border health emergencies. The EU said it intends to reinforce global disease detection networks, expand emergency response capabilities, and ensure broader access to vaccines, treatments and diagnostic tools.
The proposal also includes the development of a global health and resilience monitoring system that would track international health spending and identify gaps in preparedness.
Another major pillar of the strategy aims to diversify manufacturing and supply chains for critical medical goods, reflecting lessons learned from disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The EU further plans to increase production capacity through partnerships with governments and private sector stakeholders in partner countries, while promoting European medical research and technological expertise internationally.
According to a statement, the initiative seeks to enhance prevention, preparedness and response systems across the European Union while also reducing weaknesses in global health infrastructure.
A key focus of the plan is improving worldwide coordination in dealing with epidemics and other cross-border health emergencies. The EU said it intends to reinforce global disease detection networks, expand emergency response capabilities, and ensure broader access to vaccines, treatments and diagnostic tools.
The proposal also includes the development of a global health and resilience monitoring system that would track international health spending and identify gaps in preparedness.
Another major pillar of the strategy aims to diversify manufacturing and supply chains for critical medical goods, reflecting lessons learned from disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The EU further plans to increase production capacity through partnerships with governments and private sector stakeholders in partner countries, while promoting European medical research and technological expertise internationally.
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