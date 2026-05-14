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Israeli Forces Raid Southern Syria Villages, Detain Young Man
(MENAFN) Israeli forces carried out raids on Wednesday morning in two villages in southern Syria, during which homes were searched and a young man was briefly detained, according to reports citing Syrian state media.
The reports said Israeli troops entered the village of Saida al-Golan in the Quneitra countryside, where they searched multiple homes before later withdrawing from the area.
In a separate incident, forces reportedly detained a young man during an incursion into Maariya in the Yarmouk Basin region of western Daraa countryside. The patrol allegedly entered a western neighborhood, raided a house, and took the individual into custody before releasing him several hours later.
According to reports, Israeli reconnaissance aircraft were seen flying over the area during the operations, contributing to heightened tension among local residents.
The same reports added that Israeli forces also shelled areas between the towns of Abdin and Maariya in the Yarmouk Basin overnight.
The incidents come amid ongoing disputes over security arrangements in the region. Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa has previously said that talks with Israel have not collapsed but remain stalled due to disagreements over Israel’s continued military presence on Syrian territory.
The reports said Israeli troops entered the village of Saida al-Golan in the Quneitra countryside, where they searched multiple homes before later withdrawing from the area.
In a separate incident, forces reportedly detained a young man during an incursion into Maariya in the Yarmouk Basin region of western Daraa countryside. The patrol allegedly entered a western neighborhood, raided a house, and took the individual into custody before releasing him several hours later.
According to reports, Israeli reconnaissance aircraft were seen flying over the area during the operations, contributing to heightened tension among local residents.
The same reports added that Israeli forces also shelled areas between the towns of Abdin and Maariya in the Yarmouk Basin overnight.
The incidents come amid ongoing disputes over security arrangements in the region. Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa has previously said that talks with Israel have not collapsed but remain stalled due to disagreements over Israel’s continued military presence on Syrian territory.
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