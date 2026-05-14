Record-Breaking 35Th Doha International Book Fair Opens Today

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha: The 35th edition of the Doha International Book Fair, the largest in its history, will open today at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre, showcasing Qatar's enduring commitment to culture, knowledge, and intellectual exchange.

Organised by the Ministry of Culture, the fair runs until May 23 and features unprecedented participation from embassies, government ministries, and cultural institutions from across the Arab world and beyond.

This strong turnout highlights the event's rising stature as a major regional and international platform for literature and publishing.

This year's exhibition boasts 910 booths displaying more than 1.85 million books covering around 231,000 titles. Organisers have also announced the launch of 143 new books, complemented by a comprehensive programme of 46 panel discussions, 69 workshops, and 46 seminars on the main stage.

Among the prominent participants at the fair is Dar Al Sharq Group, one of Qatar's leading publishing houses, which will showcase a selection of its acclaimed and award-winning titles and publications.

Director of the Libraries Department at the Ministry of Culture and Director of the Doha International Book Fair, Jassim Ahmed Al Buainain, noted that the event brings together 520 publishing houses from 37 Arab and international countries.

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“The programme offers a rich variety of cultural activities, including lectures, literary discussions, and workshops spanning multiple disciplines,” Al Buainain stated. The fair will also announce the winners of the second Doha International Book Fair Award, which includes six categories designed to support both Qatari and international authors and publishers.

A vibrant cultural programme will unite writers, intellectuals, and academics from Qatar and abroad for in-depth discussions on literature, thought, and contemporary issues. The dedicated cultural salon will host book signings and engaging dialogue sessions with authors, providing visitors direct access to literary figures.

Visitors can benefit from“Reading Guide” sessions to help select appropriate books, while the popular“Doha Children's Zone” offers interactive activities, performances, and tailored programmes for young readers. Special emphasis has been placed this year on engaging children and youth, including the deployment of a mobile library bus that has already visited around 12 schools to promote reading habits and lifelong learning among students.

The Qatari Authors Forum, under the Ministry of Culture, will organise a series of educational and intellectual events featuring writers, researchers, and academics from Qatar and overseas. More than 100 new publications by Qatari authors and residents will be launched during the fair, accompanied by over 25 intellectual seminars, 15 specialist lectures, and 12 discussion sessions addressing key cultural and social topics.

The exhibition welcomes visitors daily from 9am to 10pm, except on Fridays when it opens from 3pm to 10pm, ensuring broad accessibility for families, students, and book enthusiasts across Qatar.

Established in 1972 under the supervision of Qatar's national library authority, the Doha International Book Fair ranks among the oldest and most prestigious book fairs in the region. Initially held every two years, it transitioned to an annual event in 2002. Since 2010, it has welcomed a guest country of honour each year.