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Meta Launches Incognito Chat With Meta AI
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Meta today launched Incognito Chat with Meta AI - a new privacy-focused capability designed to enable completely private conversations with AI.
Built on Meta's Private Processing technology, Incognito Chat allows users to interact with Meta AI in a secure environment where conversations remain invisible to everyone, including Meta itself. The feature is designed for users seeking a private space to discuss sensitive topics, including personal, financial, health, or work-related queries.
When users start an Incognito Chat with Meta AI, their messages are processed in a protected environment, are not saved, and disappear by default, enabling temporary and confidential AI interactions.
Meta has also announced that, in the coming months, it will introduce Side Chat with Meta AI, which will provide private contextual assistance within chats without disrupting the main conversation.
Incognito Chat with Meta AI will begin rolling out on WhatsApp and the Meta AI app over the coming months.
Built on Meta's Private Processing technology, Incognito Chat allows users to interact with Meta AI in a secure environment where conversations remain invisible to everyone, including Meta itself. The feature is designed for users seeking a private space to discuss sensitive topics, including personal, financial, health, or work-related queries.
When users start an Incognito Chat with Meta AI, their messages are processed in a protected environment, are not saved, and disappear by default, enabling temporary and confidential AI interactions.
Meta has also announced that, in the coming months, it will introduce Side Chat with Meta AI, which will provide private contextual assistance within chats without disrupting the main conversation.
Incognito Chat with Meta AI will begin rolling out on WhatsApp and the Meta AI app over the coming months.
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