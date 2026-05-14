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ICMEI Signed Mou At World Public Summit To Strengthen Global Peace Initiatives
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India: In a significant step towards promoting global harmony and cooperation, Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the World Public Summit during the Seminar titled“A New World: India in the Architecture of a Common Future” at Hotel Hyatt, New Delhi.
The MoU reflects a strong commitment to actively support and promote the cause of World Peace through collaborative efforts led by Asian Academy of Film & Television, Marwah Studios, and ICMEI. The signing ceremony took place in the presence of an eminent gathering of international dignitaries, policymakers, and cultural ambassadors from across the world.
Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Marwah shared that he is deeply honoured to be recognized as the President of the World Peace Development and Research Foundation, further strengthening his commitment to fostering peace through art, culture, and media initiatives. He reiterated the importance of global partnerships in addressing contemporary challenges and building a unified future.
On the occasion, Svetlana Smirnova, Chairperson of The General Council of the World Peoples Assembly, appreciated the initiative and emphasized the importance of people-to-people connections in achieving sustainable peace and mutual understanding among nations.
The collaboration marks a new chapter in international cultural diplomacy, reinforcing the role of media and education in bridging gaps and promoting a culture of dialogue, cooperation, and global unity.
The MoU reflects a strong commitment to actively support and promote the cause of World Peace through collaborative efforts led by Asian Academy of Film & Television, Marwah Studios, and ICMEI. The signing ceremony took place in the presence of an eminent gathering of international dignitaries, policymakers, and cultural ambassadors from across the world.
Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Marwah shared that he is deeply honoured to be recognized as the President of the World Peace Development and Research Foundation, further strengthening his commitment to fostering peace through art, culture, and media initiatives. He reiterated the importance of global partnerships in addressing contemporary challenges and building a unified future.
On the occasion, Svetlana Smirnova, Chairperson of The General Council of the World Peoples Assembly, appreciated the initiative and emphasized the importance of people-to-people connections in achieving sustainable peace and mutual understanding among nations.
The collaboration marks a new chapter in international cultural diplomacy, reinforcing the role of media and education in bridging gaps and promoting a culture of dialogue, cooperation, and global unity.
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