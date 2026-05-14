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Trump Announces FDA Commissioner Marty Makary Resignation
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Dr. Marty Makary has stepped down from his role as commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), marking the fourth major departure from the administration this year.
Speaking to reporters, Trump described Makary as “a great doctor” and said he had faced “some difficulty,” while adding that he is expected to continue his career successfully.
“He’s a great doctor and he was having some difficulty, but he’s going to go on, and he’s going to do well,” Trump told reporters referring to Makary.
In a separate statement on Truth Social, Trump praised Makary’s work at the agency, saying significant progress had been achieved under his leadership. He also announced that Kyle Diamantas, the FDA’s top official overseeing food regulation, would serve as acting commissioner.
“I want to thank Dr. Marty Makary for having done a great job at the FDA. So much was accomplished under his leadership. He was a hard worker, who was respected by all, and will go on to have an outstanding career in Medicine," Trump said, adding that Diamantas is “a very talented person.”
According to reports, Makary previously worked as a surgeon at Johns Hopkins Hospital and holds emeritus status at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.
Diamantas, who will assume the acting role, is a lawyer and does not hold a medical degree.
Speaking to reporters, Trump described Makary as “a great doctor” and said he had faced “some difficulty,” while adding that he is expected to continue his career successfully.
“He’s a great doctor and he was having some difficulty, but he’s going to go on, and he’s going to do well,” Trump told reporters referring to Makary.
In a separate statement on Truth Social, Trump praised Makary’s work at the agency, saying significant progress had been achieved under his leadership. He also announced that Kyle Diamantas, the FDA’s top official overseeing food regulation, would serve as acting commissioner.
“I want to thank Dr. Marty Makary for having done a great job at the FDA. So much was accomplished under his leadership. He was a hard worker, who was respected by all, and will go on to have an outstanding career in Medicine," Trump said, adding that Diamantas is “a very talented person.”
According to reports, Makary previously worked as a surgeon at Johns Hopkins Hospital and holds emeritus status at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.
Diamantas, who will assume the acting role, is a lawyer and does not hold a medical degree.
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