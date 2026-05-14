Flyarystan Inaugurates Direct Flights From Almaty To Türkiye's Gazipaşa-Alanya Airport

Flyarystan Inaugurates Direct Flights From Almaty To Türkiye's Gazipaşa-Alanya Airport
Flights on the newly established Almaty–Gazipaşa-Alanya route will operate from May 13 through October 24, 2026, twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Seasonal flights from Astana resumed on May 11 and will continue through October 22, 2026, operating twice weekly on Mondays and Thursdays.
Gazipaşa-Alanya Airport is situated 40 kilometers southeast of Alanya, along the eastern coast of Antalya.--
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