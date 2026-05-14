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Chinese Leader Urges U.S.-China Partnership in Talks with Trump
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping set a conciliatory but commanding tone Thursday as he welcomed US President Donald Trump to the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, declaring that the world's two most powerful nations should be "partners, not rivals."
Opening the landmark summit with sweeping rhetoric, Xi asserted that the two countries "both stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation," acknowledging that the high-profile encounter had captured the attention of the entire world.
"We should help each other succeed, prosper together, and find the right way for major countries to get along in the new era," Xi said.
The Chinese leader painted a sobering picture of the current global order, warning that the world was experiencing transformations "not seen in a century" and that the international situation had grown increasingly fluid and turbulent, arriving at what he called "a new crossroads."
He framed the bilateral relationship in historic terms, pressing both nations to confront questions "vital to history, to the world and to the people" — among them whether the two powers could "create a new paradigm of major country relations," collectively tackle global challenges, and "provide more stability for the world."
"They are the questions of our times that you and I need to answer as leaders of major countries," Xi said.
Striking a note of strategic optimism, Xi said he "always believed" that Washington and Beijing shared "more common interests than differences," and that each country's prosperity represented "an opportunity for the other" — a framing that cast stable bilateral ties as indispensable to global wellbeing.
Looking ahead, Xi expressed his ambition to work alongside Trump "to set the course for and steer the giant ship of China-US relations," with the stated goal of making 2026 "a historic landmark year" that would open "a new chapter" between the two nations.
On the economic front, Xi described trade relations as "mutually beneficial and win-win in nature," citing progress from preceding negotiations. A state-run news agency reported his remarks directly.
"Yesterday, our economic and trade teams produced generally balanced and positive outcomes. This is good news for the people of the two countries and the world," Xi said.
The agenda for the talks was broad and consequential, encompassing Middle East tensions, the perennially fraught question of Taiwan, and the thorny terrain of trade and tariffs.
Trump arrived in Beijing with an unusually high-powered delegation. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth joined the president, as did a constellation of American corporate titans: Nvidia's Jensen Huang, Tesla's Elon Musk, Apple's Tim Cook, BlackRock's Larry Fink, Blackstone's Stephen Schwarzman, Boeing's Kelly Ortberg, Cargill's Brian Sikes, Citigroup's Jane Fraser, GE Aerospace's Larry Culp, Goldman Sachs' David Solomon, Micron's Sanjay Mehrotra, and Qualcomm's Cristiano Amon.
Trump's son Eric Trump and his wife Lara Trump also made the journey, disembarking from Air Force One shortly after the president. Notably absent was First Lady Melania Trump, who had accompanied the president during his 2017 Beijing visit, when the couple was hosted by Xi and Chinese First Lady Peng Liyuan.
The summit unfolded against the charged backdrop of the Middle East conflict that erupted on Feb. 28, when US and Israeli forces launched coordinated strikes against Iran, triggering retaliatory attacks against Israel and US allies across the Gulf and prompting the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. A prolonged ceasefire is currently holding across the region.
The two powers remain at odds on Tehran: China has consistently advocated for diplomatic dialogue, while Washington has repeatedly accused Beijing of bolstering Iran's military and economic capabilities.
Opening the landmark summit with sweeping rhetoric, Xi asserted that the two countries "both stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation," acknowledging that the high-profile encounter had captured the attention of the entire world.
"We should help each other succeed, prosper together, and find the right way for major countries to get along in the new era," Xi said.
The Chinese leader painted a sobering picture of the current global order, warning that the world was experiencing transformations "not seen in a century" and that the international situation had grown increasingly fluid and turbulent, arriving at what he called "a new crossroads."
He framed the bilateral relationship in historic terms, pressing both nations to confront questions "vital to history, to the world and to the people" — among them whether the two powers could "create a new paradigm of major country relations," collectively tackle global challenges, and "provide more stability for the world."
"They are the questions of our times that you and I need to answer as leaders of major countries," Xi said.
Striking a note of strategic optimism, Xi said he "always believed" that Washington and Beijing shared "more common interests than differences," and that each country's prosperity represented "an opportunity for the other" — a framing that cast stable bilateral ties as indispensable to global wellbeing.
Looking ahead, Xi expressed his ambition to work alongside Trump "to set the course for and steer the giant ship of China-US relations," with the stated goal of making 2026 "a historic landmark year" that would open "a new chapter" between the two nations.
On the economic front, Xi described trade relations as "mutually beneficial and win-win in nature," citing progress from preceding negotiations. A state-run news agency reported his remarks directly.
"Yesterday, our economic and trade teams produced generally balanced and positive outcomes. This is good news for the people of the two countries and the world," Xi said.
The agenda for the talks was broad and consequential, encompassing Middle East tensions, the perennially fraught question of Taiwan, and the thorny terrain of trade and tariffs.
Trump arrived in Beijing with an unusually high-powered delegation. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth joined the president, as did a constellation of American corporate titans: Nvidia's Jensen Huang, Tesla's Elon Musk, Apple's Tim Cook, BlackRock's Larry Fink, Blackstone's Stephen Schwarzman, Boeing's Kelly Ortberg, Cargill's Brian Sikes, Citigroup's Jane Fraser, GE Aerospace's Larry Culp, Goldman Sachs' David Solomon, Micron's Sanjay Mehrotra, and Qualcomm's Cristiano Amon.
Trump's son Eric Trump and his wife Lara Trump also made the journey, disembarking from Air Force One shortly after the president. Notably absent was First Lady Melania Trump, who had accompanied the president during his 2017 Beijing visit, when the couple was hosted by Xi and Chinese First Lady Peng Liyuan.
The summit unfolded against the charged backdrop of the Middle East conflict that erupted on Feb. 28, when US and Israeli forces launched coordinated strikes against Iran, triggering retaliatory attacks against Israel and US allies across the Gulf and prompting the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. A prolonged ceasefire is currently holding across the region.
The two powers remain at odds on Tehran: China has consistently advocated for diplomatic dialogue, while Washington has repeatedly accused Beijing of bolstering Iran's military and economic capabilities.
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