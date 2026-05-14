Nearly 28 Million Unable To Meet Basic Needs In Afghanistan: UNDP

In a new report released this week, UNDP said Afghanistan's economy grew by only 1.9% in 2025, far below the country's 6.5% population growth rate, leading to a continued decline in real per capita income. The agency said nearly three-quarters of Afghans were forced to rely on negative coping mechanisms to survive, while more than 80% of households remained in debt.

The report said worsening drought conditions, the return of nearly 2.9 million Afghan migrants and shrinking global assistance had placed additional pressure on families already struggling with food shortages, unemployment and limited access to healthcare.

UNDP also linked the deteriorating economic situation to Taliban restrictions on women and girls, saying limits on female education and employment had weakened the labour force and reduced household incomes across the country.

According to the report, Afghanistan's trade deficit reached $11.3 billion in 2025, while access to clean drinking water and healthcare services continued to decline. More than 440 health centres were either closed or operating with reduced services because of funding shortages.

The agency warned that climate-related shocks were intensifying the crisis, with drought affecting nearly 64% of Afghanistan's arable land this year. UN officials said continued investment in livelihoods, local businesses and public services would be essential to prevent further economic collapse.

The findings come as humanitarian agencies continue to warn about growing food insecurity across Afghanistan. Earlier this week, the United Nations said 13.8 million people in the country were facing severe food insecurity.

International organisations have also repeatedly warned that declining foreign aid, regional instability, mass deportations of Afghan refugees from neighbouring countries and Afghanistan's continued international isolation are worsening the humanitarian situation.