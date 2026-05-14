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Israeli Airstrikes Kill Nine in Lebanon, Including Two Children
(MENAFN) At least nine people, among them two children, were killed Wednesday in a series of Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon, according to the Health Ministry and local reports, marking another reported breach of the ceasefire agreement.
In a statement, the ministry said Israeli warplanes carried out three strikes targeting the coastal towns of Barja, Jiyeh and Saadiyat along the main road connecting Beirut with Sidon and southern Lebanon. The attacks reportedly killed eight people, including two children.
According to reports, a separate drone strike hit a vehicle near the Rafic Hariri Sports City north of Sidon, leaving one person dead and another injured.
Lebanese officials say that since March 2, Israeli attacks have killed more than 2,840 people, wounded over 8,690 others and forced more than 1.6 million residents from their homes, representing nearly one-fifth of the country’s population.
Despite a ceasefire announced on April 17 and later extended until May 17, the Israeli military has continued carrying out near-daily strikes in Lebanon alongside ongoing exchanges of fire with Hezbollah, according to reports.
In a statement, the ministry said Israeli warplanes carried out three strikes targeting the coastal towns of Barja, Jiyeh and Saadiyat along the main road connecting Beirut with Sidon and southern Lebanon. The attacks reportedly killed eight people, including two children.
According to reports, a separate drone strike hit a vehicle near the Rafic Hariri Sports City north of Sidon, leaving one person dead and another injured.
Lebanese officials say that since March 2, Israeli attacks have killed more than 2,840 people, wounded over 8,690 others and forced more than 1.6 million residents from their homes, representing nearly one-fifth of the country’s population.
Despite a ceasefire announced on April 17 and later extended until May 17, the Israeli military has continued carrying out near-daily strikes in Lebanon alongside ongoing exchanges of fire with Hezbollah, according to reports.
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