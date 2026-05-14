Growing Expectation For BRICS To Play 'Constructive, Stabilising Role' Amid Global Uncertainty, Says EAM Jaishankar

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Thursday said there is a growing expectation among emerging markets and developing countries that BRICS will play a“constructive and stabilising role” amid global uncertainty, conflicts and economic challenges.

He made the remarks while delivering his opening address at the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi under India's 2026 chairship of the expanded grouping.

Foreign ministers and senior diplomats from BRICS member and partner nations arrived in the national capital earlier in the day to participate in the high-level meeting. EAM Jaishankar personally welcomed the visiting leaders and dignitaries at the venue before the start of the discussions.

Addressing the gathering, EAM Jaishankar said,“India's chairship appreciates your support, which has contributed to the steady progress of our work.”

Highlighting the current global situation, he said the meeting was taking place at a time of significant changes and instability in international relations.

“We meet at a time of considerable flux in international relations, ongoing conflicts, economic uncertainties, and challenges in trade, technology and climate are shaping the global landscape,” he said.

Emphasising the significance of the BRICS grouping, the EAM stated,“There is a growing expectation, particularly from emerging markets and developing countries, that BRICS will play a constructive and stabilising role.”

Referring to the importance of the ongoing deliberations, he said the discussions offered an opportunity to reflect on major global and regional developments and explore practical methods to strengthen cooperation among member nations.

“In this background, our discussions today are an opportunity to reflect on global and regional developments and to consider practical ways to strengthen our cooperation,” he said.

The External Affairs Minister stressed that development-related concerns continue to remain central to the BRICS agenda.

“Many countries face challenges in energy, food, fertiliser, and health security, as well as access to finance. BRICS can help them respond more effectively. Economic resilience is also key. Reliable supply chains and diversified markets are its essential components. We must focus on both,” EAM Jaishankar said.

Addressing climate-related concerns, the EAM said climate change continues to remain an urgent global issue requiring collective attention.

“Climate change remains a pressing concern. Our discussions must advance sustainable development while advancing principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities,” he stated.

He also underlined the growing impact of technological advancements on the global order and said these developments should be used to promote good governance and inclusive growth.

The External Affairs Minister further stressed that issues related to peace and security remain central to the global order and highlighted the need for dialogue and diplomacy amid continuing conflicts across regions.

“Peace and security issues remain central to the global order. Recent conflicts only underline the importance of dialogue and diplomacy,” he said, while also calling for stronger cooperation against terrorism.

EAM Jaishankar also thanked all participating delegations for their continued support towards strengthening cooperation within the BRICS framework.

“As Chair, I thank each delegation for its presence and for its continued commitment to strengthening cooperation within the BRICS framework. All of us remain in close and regular contact through bilateral and multilateral engagements. Gathering today for the BRICS meeting is a special occasion. It allows us to exchange perspectives and encourages us to develop convergences. In this complicated and uncertain world, that is of ever-greater importance,” the External Affairs Minister said.

As the Chair of the meeting, EAM Jaishankar said India would facilitate an“open and constructive exchange” during the deliberations and encouraged participating delegations to present their perspectives freely.

“Your inputs will help guide our discussions and contribute to meaningful outcomes. I once again welcome you all and look forward to a productive discussion,” he added.