Delhi Police Solve Robbery Case Within An Hour, One Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) The West District Police of Delhi on Thursday said that a robbery case registered at Tilak Nagar Police Station was solved within one hour of the FIR being lodged, with one accused apprehended and the robbed cash, along with the weapon used in the crime, recovered.

According to Delhi Police, a PCR call regarding a robbery at blade point near Aqsa Masjid on Main Road, Shyam Nagar, was received at Police Station Tilak Nagar on May 10. The complainant, identified as Santosh, informed the police that two unidentified persons robbed him of Rs 2,100 after threatening him with a surgical blade while he was returning home with his friend during the early morning hours.

Following the complaint, an FIR bearing No. 179/2026 under Sections 309(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered with the police station, and the investigation was assigned to Sub-Inspector Mohit Kumar.

Police said that immediately after the registration of the case, local informers were activated and raids were conducted in nearby areas. During the prompt efforts of the police team, one accused, identified as Aditya alias Mori, son of late Ajay and a resident of Shyam Nagar, Delhi, was apprehended from Woodland Park near the Shyam Nagar jhuggi area within one hour of the FIR registration.

During his personal search, police recovered Rs 1,400 of the robbed cash and a surgical blade allegedly used in the commission of the offence. The accused was medically examined and formally arrested in the case.

Delhi Police further stated that efforts are underway to apprehend the co-accused, while further investigation into the matter is in progress.

Police revealed that the accused, aged 20, is previously involved in five criminal cases related to robbery and the Arms Act.

The operation was carried out by a team comprising Sub Inspector Mohit Kumar, Head Constable Sunil, Constable Deepak and Constable Vikas of the Tilak Nagar police station under the supervision of the SHO and ACP.