Ahmedabad Achieves 65 Pc Target In Free HPV Vaccination Drive For Adolescent Girls

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, May 14 (IANS) More than 31,000 adolescent girls in Ahmedabad have received free Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccinations under a citywide campaign launched to protect them against cervical cancer, with the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) achieving 65 per cent of its vaccination target so far.

According to figures released by the civic body, 31,579 vaccine doses had been administered till May 12 to eligible girls aged between 14 and 15 years under a special mega vaccination drive being conducted across the city.

The campaign, which is being implemented by the AMC's health department, will continue till May 31. The AMC has identified 48,443 eligible girls for HPV vaccination across Ahmedabad.

Civic authorities said the drive was aimed at increasing health awareness among adolescent girls and ensuring protection against cervical cancer through timely immunisation.

The AMC said,“Till May 12,31,579 vaccines have been administered under the campaign. This means 65 per cent of the eligible girls have already received the HPV jab.”

The municipal body said eligible girls could receive the vaccine free of cost at any Urban Health Centre or AMC-run hospital during the campaign period.

Authorities also pointed out the financial relief being offered through the civic initiative, noting that the vaccine generally costs around Rs 3,000 in private hospitals, apart from consultation charges.

AMC said the campaign had been launched to provide protection against“serious and life-threatening diseases such as cervical cancer”.

The civic body further stated,“The HPV vaccine is considered one of the safest and most effective measures for protection against cervical cancer.”

Health officials said the campaign was being conducted as a special mega drive to ensure wider coverage among eligible beneficiaries before the end of the month.

The initiative is focussed exclusively on girls aged between 14 and 15 years, with vaccination services available at civic healthcare facilities across Ahmedabad.