West Bengal HS Class 12Th Result 2026: 86.83% Students Pass Check Direct Link, Official Websites

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced the results for the Higher Secondary (Class 12) exams today, May 14, 2026. This year, the board has recorded a strong pass percentage of 86.83%.

The results were officially declared at a press conference at 10:30 AM. The online link for students to download their scorecards was activated at 11 AM. Students who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official website and also on DigiLocker.

Direct Link to Check WB HS Result 2026

Wait Ends for Over 7 Lakh Students

Around 7.1 lakh candidates appeared for the West Bengal Higher Secondary exams this year. Out of these, more than 6.35 lakh students were from 6,837 schools across 23 districts in the state. The exams were held from February 12 to February 27, 2026.

As soon as the results were announced, the official websites saw a lot of traffic. Students are advised to be patient and use only the official portals to avoid any gov

Where to Check Your WB HS Result 2026?

You can check your results on these official websites:

gov gov

You will need your roll number to view your online marksheet.

How to Download Your WB HS Result 2026

The process to download your result is quite simple. Just follow these steps:

Step-by-Step Guide



Visit the official result website

Click on the“WB HS Result 2026” link

Enter your roll number

Press the submit button

Your digital marksheet will appear on the screen Download the PDF and save it for future reference

Keep a printout of the digital marksheet until you receive the original one from your school.

Get Your Digital Marksheet from DigiLocker

This year, WBCHSE has also made digital documents available through DigiLocker. You can download your marksheet using the mobile app or the website.

How to Download from DigiLocker



Log in to the DigiLocker app or website

Go to the“Issued Documents” section

Choose the Education/Board Documents option

Select WBCHSE

Enter your roll number and the year of the exam Download your digital marksheet.

If you don't have an account, you can create a new one using your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

What are the Passing Marks?

According to the board's rules, a student must score at least 30% in each subject to pass. It's important to note that you need to score a minimum of 30% separately in both theory and practical/project papers, not just in the overall total. If you score less in any one part, you may be considered unsuccessful.

Original Marksheets Available from Today

WBCHSE has announced that hard copies of the marksheet, pass certificate, and registration certificate will be given to schools starting today, May 14, from 11 AM. These will be distributed through 56 centres across the state. Students can then collect their original documents from their respective schools.

Important Advice for Students



Check your result only on the official websites.

Keep your roll number handy.

Don't keep refreshing the page if the website is slow.

Save a screenshot of your digital marksheet. If you find any errors, contact your school administration immediately.