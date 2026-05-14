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Prateek Yadav Funeral: When And Where Will The Last Rites Take Place? Read Details
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) At just 38, Prateek Yadav's sudden death has left everyone in shock. His post-mortem report points to pulmonary thromboembolism. His wife, Aparna Yadav, has now confirmed the details of his funeral Yadav, the younger son of Uttar Pradesh's political giant, the late Mulayam Singh Yadav, has passed away unexpectedly. His death has sent shockwaves through the state's political and social circles. The family will conduct his last rites today, Thursday, at 11:00 AM at Lucknow's Baikunth Dham (Bhaisakund). His wife, BJP leader Aparna Yadav, confirmed the sad news and informed all well-wishers Yadav announced on social media that her husband's final journey will begin this morning. Many leaders from the Yadav family and other political parties are expected to gather at Baikunth Dham to pay their last respects. Prateek, who stayed away from the political limelight and built his career in the gym and real estate business, has left his loved ones completely stunned by his sudden departure morning brought grim news for Lucknow. Around 6:00 AM, household staff rushed Prateek Yadav to the Civil Hospital. According to hospital officials, it was too late by the time he arrived. His pulse had stopped and his pupils were fixed. Doctors had to declare him 'brought dead'. Sources say he had been unwell for some time and had recently returned after treatment at a private hospital. The fact that only his staff, and not family, were with him has sparked a lot of discussion on social media official medical report has put an end to the speculation surrounding Prateek Yadav's death. The post-mortem report states the cause was a cardiorespiratory collapse due to a massive pulmonary thromboembolism. This is a fatal condition where a blood clot, often from the legs, breaks off and blocks the main arteries of the lungs, stopping blood flow completely. This blockage caused his heart and respiratory system to fail Yadav's personal life was recently in the news. At the start of the year, issues in his relationship with Aparna Yadav became public through Instagram posts, where Prateek even mentioned divorce. However, on January 28, he shared a video announcing they had resolved all disputes and reconciled. In recent months, he posted family vacation photos, sending a message that there was no room for 'haters' in his life. As he embarks on his final journey, he leaves behind memories and a void that will be hard for his family to fill.
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