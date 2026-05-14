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Lavrov Accuses US of Trying to Dominate Global Energy Market

Lavrov Accuses US of Trying to Dominate Global Energy Market


2026-05-14 01:57:19
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday that the Trump administration is attempting to expand US control over the international energy sector and influence major global supply routes.

Speaking in an interview, Lavrov argued that Washington’s broader objective is to push Russian energy companies, including Lukoil and Rosneft, out of foreign markets as part of a strategy aimed at dominating global energy flows.

“The United States has adopted a series of doctrinal documents, one of which proclaims that the US must dominate global energy markets," he said. "So their goal is entirely clear: they want to bring every significant energy supply route under their control."

According to Lavrov, the strategy also involves efforts to gain influence over major energy transit infrastructure, including the Nord Stream pipelines and gas routes passing through Ukraine.

He further claimed that Washington intends to play a decisive role in determining future energy supply systems and pricing structures across Europe.

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