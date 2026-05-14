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Iran, Azerbaijan Discuss Regional Developments, Safe Transit Through Hormuz

Iran, Azerbaijan Discuss Regional Developments, Safe Transit Through Hormuz


2026-05-14 01:53:26
(MENAFN) Iranian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers held a phone conversation on Wednesday focusing on regional developments, diplomatic efforts and bilateral relations, while Tehran reiterated that it is working on measures intended to improve secure maritime transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to a statement, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov reviewed the latest political and regional developments alongside matters tied to cooperation between the two countries.

The talks followed comments made by Araghchi a day earlier in which he said Iran is engaged in consultations to establish practical mechanisms designed to strengthen and facilitate safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz in line with international law.

He delivered those remarks during discussions in Tehran on Tuesday with Norway’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik.

According to reports, Araghchi also criticized what he described as the United States’ “maximalist approach,” threatening rhetoric and “lack of good faith,” saying these factors remain the primary barriers to achieving a lasting end to the war and reaching any future agreement.

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