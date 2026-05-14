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Italy Deploys Minesweepers Closer to Hormuz Amid Rising Tensions
(MENAFN) Italy plans to relocate two minesweeping vessels closer to the Strait of Hormuz as a preventive step, while making clear that it does not intend to launch a new military operation at this stage, according to statements delivered Wednesday by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Defense Minister Guido Crosetto before lawmakers.
Crosetto explained that the naval assets would be transferred gradually, beginning with deployment to the eastern Mediterranean before later moving toward the Red Sea under missions that have already received parliamentary approval.
“As a purely precautionary measure… we are arranging the minesweepers to be positioned relatively closer to the Strait,” Crosetto said.
The officials emphasized that Rome is not widening its military involvement without parliamentary supervision, despite growing concerns over instability around one of the world’s most strategic maritime corridors.
“We do not want to ask to authorize a new military mission in the Gulf,” Tajani said, adding that any eventual participation in an international coalition would come “only after the definitive cessation of hostilities.”
Crosetto underlined that additional military engagement would only be considered under tightly defined requirements.
“A new military mission envisages first a real truce, then a legal framework and finally the authorization of Parliament,” he said, describing the situation as “fragile and precarious.”
According to reports, the parliamentary discussion centered on international attempts to guarantee safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. The ministers also stated that Italy’s actions remain within the scope of already approved overseas missions and are being conducted “with the utmost transparency.”
Crosetto explained that the naval assets would be transferred gradually, beginning with deployment to the eastern Mediterranean before later moving toward the Red Sea under missions that have already received parliamentary approval.
“As a purely precautionary measure… we are arranging the minesweepers to be positioned relatively closer to the Strait,” Crosetto said.
The officials emphasized that Rome is not widening its military involvement without parliamentary supervision, despite growing concerns over instability around one of the world’s most strategic maritime corridors.
“We do not want to ask to authorize a new military mission in the Gulf,” Tajani said, adding that any eventual participation in an international coalition would come “only after the definitive cessation of hostilities.”
Crosetto underlined that additional military engagement would only be considered under tightly defined requirements.
“A new military mission envisages first a real truce, then a legal framework and finally the authorization of Parliament,” he said, describing the situation as “fragile and precarious.”
According to reports, the parliamentary discussion centered on international attempts to guarantee safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. The ministers also stated that Italy’s actions remain within the scope of already approved overseas missions and are being conducted “with the utmost transparency.”
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