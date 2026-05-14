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David Venturella Heads ICE After Acting Director Resigns
(MENAFN) Senior Immigration and Customs Enforcement official David Venturella has been appointed to oversee the agency after the departure of former acting director Todd Lyons last month, according to a spokesperson.
Venturella previously managed ICE’s Secure Communities initiative before moving into the private sector. He later worked with private prison contractor GEO Group as senior vice president for client relations, remaining in the position until 2023.
As stated by reports, GEO Group maintains contracts with ICE valued at more than $1 billion based on public records.
Even after retiring from the company, Venturella reportedly continued advising GEO Group in a consulting capacity regarding contract matters.
The Secure Communities program was discontinued in 2014 under former President Barack Obama after then-DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson argued that it weakened confidence between immigrant populations and local law enforcement agencies.
The initiative had enabled federal authorities to access fingerprint data from all individuals processed in local jails in order to detect undocumented immigrants.
Venturella previously managed ICE’s Secure Communities initiative before moving into the private sector. He later worked with private prison contractor GEO Group as senior vice president for client relations, remaining in the position until 2023.
As stated by reports, GEO Group maintains contracts with ICE valued at more than $1 billion based on public records.
Even after retiring from the company, Venturella reportedly continued advising GEO Group in a consulting capacity regarding contract matters.
The Secure Communities program was discontinued in 2014 under former President Barack Obama after then-DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson argued that it weakened confidence between immigrant populations and local law enforcement agencies.
The initiative had enabled federal authorities to access fingerprint data from all individuals processed in local jails in order to detect undocumented immigrants.
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