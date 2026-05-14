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Body of Second U.S. Soldier Recovered in Morocco
(MENAFN) The US Army announced Wednesday the recovery of the body of a second American soldier who vanished earlier this month during military exercises in Morocco, formally bringing to a close one of the largest search operations conducted in the region.
The recovered soldier was identified as Spc. Mariyah Symone Collington, 19, of Tavares, Florida — an air and missile defense crewmember serving with Charlie Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command.
With both missing personnel now accounted for, military officials confirmed that active search and rescue operations have been officially stood down, with efforts now pivoting to recovery and repatriation.
Brig. Gen. Curtis King, commanding general of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, paid tribute to those involved in the grueling search effort.
"Her recovery closes the search for our two missing Soldiers, but our commitment to caring for their Families, friends, and teammates continues. We are grateful to the U.S. and Moroccan forces for their professionalism and support throughout the search efforts," King said in a formal statement.
The operation was vast in scale — more than 1,000 American and Moroccan military and civilian personnel scoured over 21,300 square kilometers (8,223 square miles) of sea and coastal terrain before the search concluded.
Collington's recovery followed that of 1st Lt. Kendrick Lamont Key Jr., 27, a platoon leader and air defense artillery officer from Richmond, Virginia, whose body had been retrieved days earlier. Both soldiers are believed to have fallen from a cliff during an off-duty recreational hike. The circumstances of the incident remain under active investigation.
The soldiers disappeared during African Lion 2026 — one of the African continent's largest joint military exercises — which ran from April 13 to May 8 under the co-leadership of the United States and Morocco.
The recovered soldier was identified as Spc. Mariyah Symone Collington, 19, of Tavares, Florida — an air and missile defense crewmember serving with Charlie Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command.
With both missing personnel now accounted for, military officials confirmed that active search and rescue operations have been officially stood down, with efforts now pivoting to recovery and repatriation.
Brig. Gen. Curtis King, commanding general of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, paid tribute to those involved in the grueling search effort.
"Her recovery closes the search for our two missing Soldiers, but our commitment to caring for their Families, friends, and teammates continues. We are grateful to the U.S. and Moroccan forces for their professionalism and support throughout the search efforts," King said in a formal statement.
The operation was vast in scale — more than 1,000 American and Moroccan military and civilian personnel scoured over 21,300 square kilometers (8,223 square miles) of sea and coastal terrain before the search concluded.
Collington's recovery followed that of 1st Lt. Kendrick Lamont Key Jr., 27, a platoon leader and air defense artillery officer from Richmond, Virginia, whose body had been retrieved days earlier. Both soldiers are believed to have fallen from a cliff during an off-duty recreational hike. The circumstances of the incident remain under active investigation.
The soldiers disappeared during African Lion 2026 — one of the African continent's largest joint military exercises — which ran from April 13 to May 8 under the co-leadership of the United States and Morocco.
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