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Apartment Building Facade Damaged In Kyiv's Darnytskyi District Following Russian Attack

Apartment Building Facade Damaged In Kyiv's Darnytskyi District Following Russian Attack


2026-05-14 01:46:09
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"In the Darnytskyi district, the facade of a multi-story building was damaged. A fire broke out on the adjacent territory, with cars burning," the statement reads.

Read also: One killed, 16 injured in massive overnight attack on Kyiv

On May 14, the Ukrainian capital came under a large-scale Russian missile and drone attack.

Ukrinform photos are available for purchase here

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