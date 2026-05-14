Apartment Building Facade Damaged In Kyiv's Darnytskyi District Following Russian Attack
"In the Darnytskyi district, the facade of a multi-story building was damaged. A fire broke out on the adjacent territory, with cars burning," the statement reads.Read also: One killed, 16 injured in massive overnight attack on Kyiv
On May 14, the Ukrainian capital came under a large-scale Russian missile and drone attack.
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