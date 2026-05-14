Apartment Building Facade Damaged In Kyiv's Darnytskyi District Following Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"In the Darnytskyi district, the facade of a multi-story building was damaged. A fire broke out on the adjacent territory, with cars burning," the statement reads.

One killed, 16 injured in massive overnight attack on Kyiv

On May 14, the Ukrainian capital came under a large-scale Russian missile and drone attack.

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