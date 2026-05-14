Rohit Pawar Accuses Maha Govt Of 'Fooling People' Over Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Probe

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) NCP(SP) legislator Rohit Pawar on Thursday intensified his demand for a CBI probe into the fatal plane crash of former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, which occurred on January 28, and challenged Dy CM Sunetra Pawar to use her influence within the Mahayuti alliance to ensure the case is officially handed over to the Central agency.

Rohit Pawar, who is Ajit Pawar's nephew, in a post on the social media platform X, has set a "challenge" for Sunetra Pawar to get the CBI probe initiated by May 28, marking exactly four months since the accident.

He has accused the state government of "fooling the people" by delaying the investigation. He used sharp rhetoric, stating that this delay would clarify whether the BJP is a "true friend" to its allies or an "anaconda-like" entity that "swallows its partners".

“While we are making efforts at our level, doesn't the government, which holds all the machinery, have any responsibility? How much longer will this government keep fooling the people? One day, they will have to provide answers; otherwise, the people will certainly deliver their own verdict,” he said.

He called out the MLAs who were elected under Ajit Pawar's leadership, accusing them of being too busy chasing "development funds" instead of seeking justice for their late leader.

He noted that Sunetra Pawar had previously written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis requesting a CBI inquiry, and while the CM gave a positive response in the Assembly, the formal transfer of the case has reportedly not yet occurred.

Rohit recently raised explosive allegations suggesting foul play. In late April, he alleged a link between the crash and a Nashik-based godman, Ashok Kharat. He suggested that "occult rituals" might have been performed targeting Ajit Pawar before the flight. He has consistently targeted the aircraft operator, VSR Ventures, claiming the Learjet 45 was flying past its safe operational hours and that there were significant safety non-compliances.

As of mid-May, the state government sources said that the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) has conducted a preliminary audit, which found several safety lapses by the aircraft operator. The case is currently being handled by the Maharashtra State CID, though Rohit Pawar continues to push for the CBI, arguing that the CID may not have the jurisdiction or transparency needed to uncover a potential conspiracy.