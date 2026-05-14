India Heading For 'Zero Casualties' In Disaster Management: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said India is steadily moving towards achieving "zero casualties" in disaster management through proactive planning, technological preparedness and community participation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the President's Colour Award Ceremony of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Ghaziabad, Shah said the country's disaster response mechanism has undergone a major transformation over the last decade.

"Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, since 2014, we have not only worked to mitigate disaster risk, but now we have reached a position where we can move forward towards zero casualties," Shah said.

Strengthened Preparedness and Proactive Approach

He said the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs have strengthened preparedness to deal with disasters and climate-related challenges, including heatwaves.

"The NDMA has developed many awareness and rescue applications. The Home Ministry of the Government of India has also prepared very well to face serious challenges like heat waves. In the coming years, we will continue to reduce heatwave-related deaths to zero," he said.

"The NDRF and the Home Ministry have placed significant emphasis on capacity building and community participation," Shah added.

He further said the government's disaster management approach had evolved from a reactive response to proactive preparedness.

"In the last 12 years, disaster management is not just a system; it has now become an ecosystem. The Indian government has successfully travelled from minimum casualties to zero casualties in its approach," he said.

"Our efforts have been proactive instead of reactive. Proactive deployment and pre-positioning have proved to be effective ways to save us from losses," he added.

India's Global Leadership in Disaster Response

The Home Minister further said India has emerged as a global leader in disaster response over the past 12 years.

"India's standing in disaster management has grown significantly in the global arena over the past 12 years. Today, India has undoubtedly emerged as a global leader and first responder in disaster management," Shah said.

NDRF Honours and Expansion

During the ceremony, Shah laid the foundation stones for six Regional Response Centres (RRCs) of the NDRF and virtually inaugurated one such centre in Dehradun.

The Home Minister also took the salute at the ceremony.

Earlier, NDRF Director General Piyush Anand said the force has participated in over 12,000 rescue operations and saved more than 1.5 lakh lives since its inception.

The President's Colour Award, also known as the 'Nishaan', is one of the highest honours bestowed upon a military or paramilitary force in recognition of exceptional service and dedication.

The NDRF, functioning under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has played a key role in rescue and relief operations during floods, earthquakes, cyclones, landslides, industrial accidents and other emergencies across the country. (ANI)

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