Virat Kohli's Century Storm! RCB Crush KKR & Go Top IPL 2026 Highlights

Virat Kohli silenced critics with a stunning unbeaten 105 as Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets in a blockbuster IPL 2026 clash. Kohli's vintage masterclass powered RCB to the top of the points table while KKR's playoff hopes took a massive hit. In this video: 0:00 - Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 105 to seal RCB's big win 1:10 - KKR posted a strong total of 192 runs 2:00 - Kohli's celebration after the century went viral

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